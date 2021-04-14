Our Guide to Help you Choose The Best Drone for Kids

Our Buyers Guide for Choosing the Best Drone for Kids. Given the Price, Size, Functionality and Features, You Can Make an Educated Buying Decision Today! DronesElite.com is Focused on Serving Drones Users, Young and Old, Near and Far!

--We want to provide you with the tools to make the best buying decision when purchasing the best kids drone for your kid's needs. There are many things to consider, but we have reduced it to 4 simple categories:We believe this should be at the top of your list. You can spend an arm and a leg on the latest drone with loaded features (of which 90% will never be used), but here's the catch, IT'S GOING TO CRASH! We are 100% confident that your first kids drone will crash (if they take it out of the box at least). Those high end expensive drone's feature advanced settings and options for experienced users, but those great perks of buying an elite drone are useless if the drone can no longer fly. Take our advice and buy a beginner drone that won't break the bank, wait for your child to master the starter drone, and then graduate them to a more technologically advanced drone they can handle.In our experience, and feedback from customers, small drones for kids usually work best. Larger drones tend to weigh more, and feature wider propeller wingspans, making it more difficult for smaller children to handle. Lets face it, the weather isn't always great and you can't always fly outdoors, so a mini indoor drone is what we would recommend. We recommend using guards on your drone propellers, but highly recommend drone propeller guards when flying your new drone indoors.Some your drones isn't ready to be flown right out of the box, and requires either programming of the drone, or some drone assembly. Sometimes the components require advanced programming of the drone software or app, remote controller Bluetooth connection, or new virtual reality headset connections. Staying current and downloading the latest software can become a chore, and even difficult at times. Assembling a drone only requires attaching propellers, most times, but sometimes can require advanced assembly with tools. We recommend simple "auto-update"drone apps with "ready to fly" out of the box assembly styles for kids. You don't want to waste half of your day downloading or assembling a drone, so do yourself and your child a favor and buy a simple drone.The Drone technology curve has seemed to become hyperbolic over the last couple of years. With the introduction of new or improved gesture controls, battery life capabilities, app friendly video/photo editing software, and drone material improvements, it seems like the drone industry will never be the same. The bar keeps getting raised, especially by DJI with their laundry list of advanced user friendly features (Smart GPS Enabled Ag Mapping or Spraying & Seeding Drones, Infrared Drone Cameras, Long Range Drone Distances, etc). These drone features are great, and should be recognized as major advancements in the drone industry, but these features are irrelevant to the average user.