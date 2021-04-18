News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Film Producer John Duffy Delighted to Be Appointed as a Brand Ambassador for Operation Gratitude
By: VIP Publishing
There are many companies that are involved in supporting Operation Gratitude including CSX, Prudential, Target, Vehicles for Veterans, Liquid I.V., Mars Wrigley, and Starbucks. There is a podcast as well that covers many topics that are important for those in service. The podcast can be found all over the world on any podcatcher.
It was all the way back in 2003 that Operation Gratitude began to send all its care packages out to Iraq. The mission was to lift the spirits and the morale of deployed members in the service of the military. This was to make all those troops smile and to show the troops the gratitude of the American people. With more than 3 million care packages out there, there are people all over the world and the USA that have seen a lot of good work from Operation Gratitude. There are many servicemen and first responders who list Wish List items so that they can fill Care Packages. There are many ways to say thank you to these heroes, through donations, letter writing activities, craft projects and more. Their latest effort has been to provide care packages to every police officer in New York City
What is In a Care Package?
There is a value to every package between 45.00 and 100.00. They have all kinds of things in them such as letters. As well as other fun activities. There are many other items like Beanie Babies, snacks, hygiene kits, games, puzzles, and more. All these items are reminders of home. The best part of the packages is the handwritten letters especially from kids expressing their gratitude for those who serve.
How Can You Volunteer?
There are many ways that you can volunteer, both as an individual and as part of a business or organization. There are also tons of ways to do so in a virtual manner, so you do not need to risk your personal safety during the pandemic. You can join on their website https://www.operationgratitude.com/
John Duffy is appreciative to be a part of this special group of Service volunteers, saying, "I've been a volunteer with Operation Gratitude for 10 years and was honored when the CEO Kevin Schmeigel USMC asked me to be an Ambassador. "
"Operation Gratitude's Volunteer Ambassadors are critical to our organization accomplishing our mission and achieving our vision," said retired Marine Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Schmiegel, CEO of Operation Gratitude. "Every day with their actions Ambassadors, like John, build enduring partnerships at the community level, actively championing our efforts to forge strong bonds between grateful Americans and their military, veteran, and first responder heroes. By leading our service projects, expressing gratitude, and helping to make meaningful connections in their communities, they are bridging the civilian-service divide."
Contact
Melissa English
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse