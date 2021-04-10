News By Tag
San Francisco Event & Entertainment Production Company, Entire Productions, Celebrates 20 Years
After a tumultuous year, Entire Productions will bring back its annual event to celebrate the event industry and the company's 20 year anniversary. The event will take place in AllSeated's virtual event platform ExVo, on May 11th from 4-6 PM PST.
Each year, Entire Productions designs an annual showcase experience for clients and those in the event planning industry to highlight their best talent and event design, planning and production prowess. Past events included industry sponsors such as The Bently Reserve, 49 Square Catering, Best Beverage Catering Company, The California Academy of Sciences, AFR, and Modern Luxury. The event is invite-only with a star-studded roster of typically 800 attendees, including special guests like Mindy Weiss and Steve Kembel.
The 2020 event, Into The Wild, was set for March, when mandatory shelter in place took effect. Entire Productions was able to quickly shift their business to fully virtual events and finished 2020 with 200 booked events, $12k in the first month for their new marketing division, and $1M in profit, which is a remarkable number given the circumstances. Their story and award-winning events have been featured in Business Insider, Inc. Magazine, USA Today, CNBC, and The Wall Street Journal.
"The Best of Entire Productions"
Ten early registrants will be selected to receive a generously valued "golden ticket" gift basket curated by Entire Productions Marketing. Registration begins April 19th via https://www.entireproductions.com/
ABOUT THE COMPANY
We are a special event and entertainment management company with an emphasis in experience design. We work closely with our clients to create an experience that expertly aligns with their creative vision and budget from planning, designing and producing in-person and virtual events to bringing in entertainment of every genre and discipline from local to headlining talent.
We program entertainment of every genre and discipline from local to Headline acts including DJ's, Bands, Walk-Around Characters, Aerial Acts, Photo Booths, Virtual Reality performance art, Go-Go dancers and everything in-between.
We're known for excellence, incredible client experience, out of this world artistry and creativity, and our very sophisticated processes and systems which set us apart from others.
We're proud to provide worry-free and amazing experiences for our clients, great and well-paid jobs for our talent, as well as rewarding and exciting careers for our employees.
Madeline Raithel
***@entireproductions.com
