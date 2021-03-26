Tropical music star Emir Pabon presents the tribute album "Rigo Puro Amor"

Honoring his Godfather, The Mexican Cumbia Icon Rigo Tovar !

Contact

Mariluz Gonzalez

***@vesperpublicrelations.com Mariluz Gonzalez

End

-- While recreating the greatest hits that made Rigo Tovar a legend, the percussionist, producer and composer Emir Pabón remembers the impact that this idol had on Mexican culture while also recalling his personal connection to the artist as his godson. Pabón, who also serves as the percussionist for Grupo Cañaveral, is proud to now present Rigo Puro Amor.As a celebration of both the anniversary of Rigo Tovar's birth (March 29) and his death (March 27), Pabón has reimagined Tovar's greatest hits. This new tribute album, which also happens to be Pabón's debut full length release, features collaborations with esteemed artists such as Mariana Seoane, Percance, Jorge Medina, Grupo Cañaveral, Los Rojos, Fátima Campo, and PeeWee. Listeners will be able to enjoy cumbia classics such as "La Múcura", "Amor Sincero", "¿Quién será la mujer?", and "Quítate la máscara".Emir Pabón is known as an artist that likes to reinvent himself and be at the vanguard. Adapting different sounds is part of his artistic essence, which he continues to do with Rigo Puro Amor.Rigo Puro Amor will be available now on all digital formats.Rigo Puro Amor - Tracklist"Oh Qué Gusto De Volverte A Ver" ft. Jose Adán Esparza Y René Esparza"El Sirenito" ft. Pedro Fernández"Mi Matamoros Querido" ft. Lemongrass"Cómo Será La Mujer" ft. Jorge Medina"El Testamento" ft. PeeWee"Quítate La Máscara" ft. Los Rojos"No Que No""Carita De Angel""Mi Tinajita" ft. W Corona"Perdóname, Mi Amor Por Ser Tan Guapo" ft. Chico Che Chico"Cuando Tu Cariño""Amor Sincero" ft. Grupo Cañaveral"Lamento De Amor" ft. Carolina Ross"Dos Tardes De Mi Vida" ft. Sandoval"Me Quiero Casar" ft. Fátima Campo"Así Soy Yo" ft. Percance"Mi Amiga, Mi Esposa, Mi Amante" ft. Claudio Alcaraz"La Calandria Canta" ft. Jonaz"La Múcura" ft. Mariana Seoane"Carta De Recuerdo" ft. BuyuchekMexican by birth and Colombian at heart, Emir Pabón was born in Mexico City and began his musical career by attending his father's concerts. He eventually joined his father's legendary band Grupo Cañaveral as a percussionist and has served an integral role in the ensemble for the past 23 years. In addition to a percussionist, Pabón is also a producer, businessman, actor and composer.Pabón began a new phase of his career in 2019, releasing several singles as a soloist including "Echa pa'lante", which invites listeners to overcome their problems with a positive attitude, as well as "Swing", a collaboration with the acclaimed reggaeton artists Nacho and Joey Montana.2020 was also a very important year for Pabón. Grupo Cañaveral celebrated their 25th anniversary and Emir finished up recording his debut solo album - a tribute to his godfather, the Mexican icon Rigo Tovar.