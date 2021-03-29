 
Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Amy Norton, MD

Dr. Norton discusses tinea versicolor, a dermatologic condition with more than 200,000 cases annually in the United States
By:
 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - April 2, 2021 - PRLog -- Journey Medical Corporation (Journey Medical) today released a new Journey with the Experts video featuring Amy Norton, MD, a board-certified dermatologist who practices at Mountain State Dermatology in Morgantown, West Virginia. Dr. Norton sits down with Journey Medical to discuss tinea versicolor, including what it is, why it occurs and how those affected can seek treatment from their local dermatology practice.

Tinea versicolor is a common fungal infection that causes small, discolored patches of skin. It is caused by an overgrowth of yeast on the skin. It most often affects teens and young adults and is not contagious. To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Norton, please visit https://vimeo.com/513567261/a99392df5d.



About Journey with the Experts

Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.

About Journey Medical Corporation

Journey Medical is focused on identifying, acquiring and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets seven products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit https://journeymedicalcorp.com/.

About Amy Norton, MD

Dr. Norton is proud to practice in her home state of West Virginia. She is a Mountaineer through and through, attending West Virginia University for her undergraduate studies, medical school, medical internship, and her dermatology residency. She has practiced at Mountain State Dermatology since completing her training and sees patients at the Morgantown, West Virginia and Uniontown, Pennsylvania offices. For additional information about Dr. Norton, please visit http://www.msmswv.com/dermatology-providers.html.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Fortress individually, a partner company individually, or Fortress together with one or more partner companies, as dictated by context. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law.

Contact
Jaclyn Jaffe and William Begien
Fortress Biotech, Inc.
ir@fortressbiotech.com
(781) 652-4500
