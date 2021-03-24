News By Tag
Independent Music Artist, Businesswoman and Motivational Speaker creates her own lane
Bay Area-based Indie Artist, Celiane the Voice, harnesses the power of love in all that she does: Music, Movies, Merchandise, Motivational Speaking & More!
"2020 was the year of disruption. Everything as we knew it changed and we were all thrust into lockdown, scrambling to make sense of it all; But fast forward to 2021 and Celiane The Voice is on a newfound mission to have a wildly successful year!
Nowadays, you can catch this multi-faceted businesswoman conducting empowerment workshops, creating new music, designing curriculum for children with special needs (and their parents), planning her tour schedule and building her brand. As a veteran in the music industry, Celiane the Voice knew better than to rely on her music alone. Even before the Coronavirus Crisis disrupted life as we knew it, she was already formulating a master plan to diversify her brand. As a result of her foresight, Celiane was already positioned to prosper – and she has continued to parlay her skill set to build a successful career, in multiple industries. Case in point, earlier this year she launched her motivational speaking endeavors by creating her first workshop. ""The Pandemic Teacher – the Voices of Frustration and Using Love to Heal!" This workshop equipped parents with the tools they needed to successfully navigate through the rigors and challenges of Distance Learning—and do it through love and compassion. The workshop is offered in the Bay Area as well as online. To learn more, visit: www.wizdomspeaks.com.
Celiane doesn't see a separation between her music and her motivational speaking. In fact, the two are both extensions of who she is as a professional. She uses music and her workshops as an opportunity to tell a compelling story and to add value to the lives of others. And if you're lucky, you might even get the chance to hear her sing during one of her sought-after workshops!
Celiane's current song project is based on a classic anime from 1995, "Ghost In The Shell" that has had a major influence on how anime is appreciated today. Celiane remade "Inner Universe" sung by the legendary Origa. "Inner Universe Reloaded" is a song for all anime fans. This highlights Celiane's first multi-lingual feat; a masterpiece in its' original languages: Russian, Latin and English. "Inner Universe Reloaded is a song purely for my fans and every anime lover. I hadn't given my fans something that they can call their own...this song is it!" Her new limited music release dropped on March 22nd and is also available for purchase on limited streaming platforms as well as her website.
Celiane the Voice continues to use her voice in a powerful and purposeful way to galvanize change and spread love to everyone she encounters. To learn more about Celiane, visit: www.celianethevoice.com. Connect with her on social media: Instagram @celianevoice, Twitter @CelianeTheVoice
