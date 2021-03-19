 
Cookology Partners with Food on the Stove, Verizon and Local Restaurants to Feed First Responders

Verizon Taps Local Restaurants to Kick-off Its Feed the Frontline Workers Tour
By: K-Will Communications, LLC
 
 
Cookology Culinary School
Cookology Culinary School
ARLINGTON, Va. - March 23, 2021 - PRLog -- Cookology Culinary School will collaborate with Food on the Stove, Verizon and several local restaurants to prepare and provide meals for D.C. firefighters. As a part of Verizon's Food for the Frontline Workers Campaign, in partnership with Food on the Stove and Power of 10 Initiative, the company has tapped four metro-area restaurants to provide meals to all 34 firehouses in the district. The nine city tour kicks off this week in D.C. and will run through May 4, wrapping in Atlanta.

"Food on the Stove was founded with the sole purpose of serving those who serve us, by tackling one of the biggest threats to firefighters—heart disease." said Food on the Stove Founder, Jonathan Tate.

The firefighter-owned and operated 501(c)(3) organization offers nutrition, exercise and healthy resources to help first responders eat better and live healthier lifestyles while on and off the job. Cookology's Chef Javier Loayza collaborated with Food on the Stove in 2020 to create and concept healthy recipes and menu ideas that could be easily translated into the firehouse kitchens.

"We're honored to be included in this project." states Cookology Owner, Maria Kopsidas. "It's always rewarding to give back to those who risk their lives for us every day. Given my grandfather was a D.C. firefighter for 28 years, working with Jonathan and Food on the Stove always feels like a full-circle moment." she continues. "To be able to feed not only his former firehouse, Engine 19, but the entire district during a global pandemic is a full-circle feeling I can't even describe… I know he'd be proud."

Also partnered is Power of 10 Initiative. Led by Erik Bruner-Yang, the organization seeks donations to reemploy laid-off, independent restaurant workers by providing meals to neighborhood frontline pandemic workers. In an effort to revitalize the restaurant industry as it bounces back from the COVID-19 pandemic, both Tate and Bruner-Yang felt it important to team up with local restaurants and food service companies.

Collaborating restaurants include eat brgz, ABC PONY, The District Fishwife at Union Market and Cookology (http://www.cookology.live/). Each will be assigned a day to prepare the meals and Food on the Stove will deliver them to all 34 firehouses—feeding more than 350 firefighters throughout the district. Cookology's meals will be distributed on Friday, March 26.

ABOUT COOKOLOGY
Since 2009, Cookology Culinary School has provided cooking instruction for adults and children in Northern Virginia. Last year, the company launched virtual classes and workshops for families around the world in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will reopen its doors for in-person classes beginning March 2021. Cookology believes that with a little help everyone can learn how to cook healthy and delicious meals. Each week the company hosts a variety of classes, both virtually and live. Cookology's camps and workshops teach professional culinary techniques to children and adults through specific recipes to ensure a better understanding of cooking. Join them in the kitchen for a fun and educational time of cooking and eating.

703-433-1909 | cookology.live

https://foodonthestove.org/
https://cookology.live/
https://www.verizon.com/
https://www.powerof10initiative.com/
https://www.eatbrgz.com/
https://www.abcpony.com/
https://www.thedistrictfishwife.com/
https://www.ballstonquarter.com/en.html
https://shopdullestowncenter.com/
https://www.facebook.com/cookology/
https://www.instagram.com/cookologyculinaryschool/
https://twitter.com/cookology

