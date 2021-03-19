Impact investment specialist joins board of CBD oil venture

Impact Investment specialist Barry Palte has taken a stake and joined the advisory board of rising American CBD brand ZoneIn, in the role of Chief Investment Advisor.

Media Contact

Tim Reuben

tim.reuben@thebigsmoke.com.au Tim Reuben

End

-- With a career that spans more than 35 years in company building, investment, funds management and investment banking, Palte has since 1999 served as the founder and owner of globally focused investment group EQ Capital Partners.The move signifies a unique branching out into the consumables market for Palte and his family investment company EQ Capital Partners, who are focused on investing in, and supporting the global growth of 'purpose-driven' companies which deliver measurable positive social impact.With a member of his family having suffered from significant sporting injuries and forced to endure chronic pain management, Palte has carried out extensive research into the use of CBD as a modern form of scientifically proven healthcare."I discovered CBD had a major beneficial impact when used properly," he said. "I have deep experience with investing in more traditional biotech companies with their necessary checks and controls, and saw the opportunity for CBD to take its place as a very beneficial option for the many people who suffer from chronic pain and the related mental health issues, without many of the serious side effects from more "traditional"products like opioids and anti-depressants."I was also introduced to a major investor who told me the story of his granddaughter who had epilepsy. She had many seizures a day, and the medical use of CBD essentially saved her life."This investor donated AUD35 Million to the University of Sydney to clinically study the scientific benefits of CBD and his story inspired me to research this rapidly growing industry."Having personally seen how beneficial CBD treatments were for his family member, Palte became a convert to the medical and non medical benefits of CBD in its various forms when used properly."When I met the very impressive ZoneIn team and heard about the products they had originally created for elite and recreational athletes like Lofa (Tatupu) and his many ex NFL teammates, I was sold."ZoneIn CBD was co-founded by former NFL all-pro linebacker Lofa Tatupu. Zone in produces premium quality CBD products designed to maximize the CBD benefits from the whole hemp plant. Formulated to help with faster recovery, replenish the body, and target mind-body-movement, ZoneIn CBD products are reviewed by a Scientific Advisory Board of MDs, PhDs, and CBD experts, and are fully sourced and manufactured in the United States.Amit Rikhi, CEO at ZoneIn welcomed Barry Palte to the ZoneIn board as Chief Investment Advisor, highlighting how Palte's social impact values were in full alignment with ZoneIn's."Barry's global network is very deep; he is a well respected investor and professional, having been Global Chairman of an international network of eleven independent investment banks," Rikhi said."We're looking forward to him aligning us with key international manufacturing,distribution, retail and capital partners."Barry can help extend our footprint outside of the US with the goal of becoming the most globally recognized, active adult-focused CBD company in the world. We're very excited that he has joined our mission to empower a lifestyle of health and wellness by providing premium quality CBD products!"Amit's background includes serving as a global technology professional and recently held the role of National Vice President of Innovation at the American Cancer Society.Palte says he will bring to ZoneIn his global network and connections who are interested in the CBD space and will also leverage his deep background in biotech.