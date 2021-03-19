News By Tag
Lee Enterprises Consulting Offers Federal Funding Source Search Service
World's Premier Bioeconomy Consulting Group Adds Service to Identify Qualifying Federal Funding for Commercial, Pre-Commercial and R&D Projects
By: Lee Enterprises Consulting, Inc.
"As bio projects have increased recently, we are receiving an increasing number of inquiries, often in conjunction with project development requests, for assistance in identifying federal funding support for project financing," says Wayne Lee, LEC's CEO, "Our expert, Bill Hagy, was formerly the USDA's Special Assistant for Alternative Energy Policy and heads up the service for us."
For a small fee, this new LEC program provides professional assistance in searching available programs and identifying the potential programs for which a particular client may qualify. This search includes providing the client with the program title and URL, a brief description of the program with summary pros and cons as to the client, the maximum grant/loan/loan guarantee available, any required matching cash contribution provisions, and the funding window. Then, depending upon the kind and number of programs that are found to be suitable, LEC will support client management decision-making by comparing available options, their pros and cons, and providing a description of application procedures and content including identification of third-party services required. Depending on the client's needs, LEC can also provide assistance with the application process.
LEC reviews currently available federal resources including USDA and DOE funding programs for suitability based on a client's project characteristics, most of which vary by program, and are updated frequently. "The funding programs are continuously updated with changing requirements and qualifying project characteristics. We keep track of all that, and with more than 35 years' federal funding experience on our team, we accurately determine what programs are available for your project, and their application requirements."
"I am delighted to be able to help our clients navigate the available programs and identify those most beneficial to advancing their projects," says Bill Hagy.
ABOUT LEE ENTERPRISES CONSULTING, INC: Lee Enterprises Consulting is the world's premier bioeconomy consulting group, offering services in biodiesel, biofuels, biomass power, renewable chemicals, renewable jet fuels, pyrolysis, hydrolysis, gasification, waste-to-energy, anaerobic digestion, torrefaction, wastewater treatment, steam reformation, biochar, carbonization and biogas. In addition to its team of over 100 consultants, the group maintains strategic alliances with leading alternative and renewable fuels companies worldwide and maintains ongoing relationships with top alternative fuels law firms, accounting groups, engineers, and fabrication facilities. The group's consultants and strategic partners represent the top talent in the bioeconomy and can handle almost every aspect of a project. The group also owns National Business Brokerage, Inc., a full-service business brokerage firm specializing in the buying and selling of alternative and renewable fuels plants.
Lee Enterprises Consulting, 9821 Brockington Road, Suite 4, Sherwood, AR 72120. (501) 833-8511. www.lee-enterprises.com.
Contact
Wayne Lee, CEO
Lee Enterprises Consulting, Inc.
wlee52@lee-enterprises.com
+1(501) 833-8511
