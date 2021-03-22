News By Tag
What is Online Divorce? How to Get One?
By: Online Divorce
So how does it work? The first step of having an online divorce is taking the time to agree with your spouse on every aspect of the dissolution. You should think about what you want to do with joint property, who will take in the kids, pay the debts, etc. The more thorough and honest the conversation – the faster you'll be able to get on with your lives.
After you and your spouse have found common ground, you should choose an online service you trust and start answering the questions about your marriage. The information you provide can be divided into three major blocks: case specifics, marriage, and divorce.
The first block typically includes questions about the spouses' ages, sex, state of residence, military service, children, etc.
In the second block, you need to provide information about your marriage. The service may request answers to questions about when you registered your marriage, whether you have kids, how much you and your spouse earn annually, etc. You may also have to provide information about your driver's license, health insurance, and purchase dates for particular property items.
Finally, online divorce services will ask you to answer questions about your divorce, such as resolutions for child custody and property division.
After the questionnaire is completed, the online divorce service will use the answers to fill out your divorce forms.
Online divorce services rarely have lawyers on staff, so clients have to be extra careful not to make any mistake. Some of these services allow their clients to edit responses before they're sent into the system.
Typically, the client receives their completed forms within a couple of business days, ready to be submitted to the court. Some services also offer extra-paid packages where the online divorce company will take the documents to the court for the client. If that's not an option, the client just has to print the documents and file them with the court. They should remember to make an additional copy for their spouse.
When choosing the right service, it is important to be aware of possible scams. To avoid them, spouses must carefully read the terms of use of each online divorce service along with the information about payments and fees. Also, read the reviews from previous customers. Any respectful service would have those on their website.
The last thing to know is that online divorce is absolutely legal. It is an affordable and convenient tool that can be used during an uncontested divorce. Online tools can save parties from the hassle associated with paperwork.
https://www.onlinedivorce.com/
Page Updated Last on: Mar 22, 2021