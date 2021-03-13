Go-Forth Pest Control Launches Two New Website

Contact

Gary Corns

***@go-forth.com Gary Corns

End

--This week, Go-Forth Pest Control and Lake Norman Pest Control officially launched their respective new websites, https://go-forth.com and www.lakenormanpest.com. With these mobile-friendly websites, Go-Forth and Lake Norman Pest Control visitors will see a vast improvement in their user experience. The new sites will integrate the company's payment and scheduling software, PestRoutes, which will allow customers to instantly purchase a pest control service and schedule a contactless appointment all from the convenience of their mobile or desktop device at any time of the day or night.For over 60 years, Go-Forth Pest Control has been dedicated to providing quality, affordable pest control services to its many customers. In 2011, Go-Forth Pest Control merged their business with long time, local pest control company, Lake Norman Pest Control, located in Mooresville, NC. As an essential service, they continue to operate at 100% capacity for their customers as they take every precaution to ensure their employees are safe, and their customers are safe and served.Chase Hazelwood, Go-Forth's, 3rd generation owner and CEO, said of the new websites, "I am thrilled to launch two new websites that better reflect our company's mission statement of being a modern, innovative industry leader with the personal touch of a local, family-owned company! These websites will create a more engaging experience for those who want to inquire about the services that we offer. During these faced-paced and socially-distanced times, these technologically advanced websites really came at an ideal time for all of us here at Go-Forth & Lake Norman Pest Control."Those who do not have internet access or are unable to access the websites, they can still call Go-Forth or Lake Norman Pest Control and speak with a local team member to ask questions, sign up for a pest control service and/or schedule an appointment."As Go-Forth and Lake Norman Pest Control continue to expand in many areas, we're thrilled to bring our customers an easier, more user-friendly way to sign up for one of our many contactless pest control services," said Gary Corns, Director of Marketing. "With this new launch, customers can now purchase AND schedule a pest control service with their computer or phone, right from the comfort of their own home - or their car, or while at work! We are constantly looking for ways to make it easier and delightful for our customers to interact with us."At Go-Forth and Lake Norman Pest Control, their number one priority is the safety of their employees and of their customers. During this period of uncertainty, they are taking a variety of measures to meet that priority, including the launch of these new websites, where they will be offering a fully contactless service! You can review available service packages, complete your purchase and schedule your service at www.go-forth.com or www.lakenormanpest.com or by calling their Triad (336) 841-6111, Raleigh (919) 747-4668, Charlotte, (704) 870-7378, Lake Norman (704) 663-6440, Columbia (803) 667-4818, or Richmond (804) 298-7317 offices.###Go-Forth Pest Control was founded in 1959 in High Point, North Carolina and has branches in Lake Norman, Charlotte and Raleigh, NC, Columbia, SC and Richmond, VA. It is a third-generation, family-owned business. Go-Forth's mission is to be people-focused in all they do, and hold themselves accountable to the highest standards of service and professionalism, as they will foster the growth of their team and their business. Go-Forth is committed to being a modern, innovative industry leader with the personal touch of a local, family-owned company. Go-Forth is home to seven NC Statewide Technicians of the Year. The company is also a Family Business Award winner, a Triad Best Places to Work winner, a PCT Top 100 company, a Triad Fast 50 company, and one of Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in America.