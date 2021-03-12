 
Baby K'tan, LLC launches 'Active Oasis' Carrier to Line-up

Baby K'tan partners with HEIQ Materials Swiss AG to release new carrier with innovative fabric featuring V-Block Antimicrobial* technology
By:
 
NEW YORK - March 17, 2021 - PRLog -- Baby K'tan is excited to announce the release of their new and innovative Baby K'tan Active Oasis Baby Carrier, featuring HeiQ V-Block antimicrobial* technology, to its award winning line up of baby carriers. Best known for their easy-to-use Baby K'tan Baby Carrier, HeiQ V-Block is a groundbreaking new technology that has been added to Baby K'tan's already breathable, flexible, moisture wicking UVA/UVB blocking fabric.

Today's current environment has created new challenges for parents. Active parents not only require a safe & comfortable carrier giving them the ability to be hands free and bond with baby, but they need a whole lot of extra flexibility and added security.  The Baby K'tan Active Oasis Baby Carrier is their solution.   Made of a breathable hi-tech performance fabric treated with HeiQ V-Block technology, the Active Oasis carrier wicks away moisture and sweat, blocks over 90% of UVA and UVB rays, is quick-dry, provides a unique temperature control for parent and baby, all while featuring antimicrobial* technology.  This patented ready-to-wear baby wrap easily slips on like a t-shirt and is individually sized for the parent or caregiver to carry baby from newborn to toddlerhood.

"Baby K'tan is committed to continually bring in new styles and new versions of our unique baby carrier" says President and Co-Founder Michal Chesal. "We are always looking for ways to improve the design, and this is one more improvement parents were looking for to feel safer – The new V-block technology adds another layer of security & comfort"

The Baby K'tan Active Oasis Baby Carrier (https://www.babyktan.com/) retails for $69.95 and is offered in two colors: Black/Grey and Blue/Turquoise.  The carrier is individually sized for the adult ranging from XS- XL. Please visit https://babyktan.com  to learn more.

About Baby K'tan
Baby K'tan, LLC is a Florida based juvenile products company founded by two families raising children with special needs. Baby K'tan continues to increase their product line with smart, simple and stylish products that assist in baby-parent bonding and make life easier.

The Baby K'tan team proudly devotes a percentage of its proceeds from the sale of all Baby K'tan products to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society. The Baby K'tan Baby Carrier and accessories are available online and in retail locations across the US and internationally. Find out more at https://babyktan.com (http://www.babyktan.com/), call 866-YES-KTAN, or e-mail info@babyktan.com.

*The antimicrobial properties are built in to protect the product.  Product does not protect users against human pathogens including bacteria, viruses, germs or other disease organisms. Always clean the product thoroughly after each use.

Contact
Baby K'tan
Beth Senske (Marketing Manager)
***@babyktan.com
End
Email:***@babyktan.com Email Verified
Tags:Baby Carrier
Industry:Family
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Products
