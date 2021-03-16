 
The Adams for Mayor Campaign Appoints Jean as Campaign Manager

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - March 15, 2021 - PRLog -- The Richard Adams for Mayor Campaign announced Howard R. Jean will join the campaign as Campaign Manager. Adams is running for the Mayor of North Augusta, SC on a platform of Community, Culture, and City. Adams is a graduate of North Augusta High School and a local business owner, giving him direct insight into the needs of his community.

"I am excited to bring Howard to our team and most importantly back home to the CSRA community, offering fresh ideas, dynamic relationships, and outstanding leadership. Howard's background in community service, business advocacy, and information technology is what our campaign needs to continue to innovate and collaborate as we aim towards victory", said Adams. "He will be a tremendous asset to a campaign that is focused on bringing all parts of the North Augusta community together, from downtown to the outskirts". "We want all community members, young and old, to share in the fruits that our community has to offer", said Adams.

"As a product of the Aiken County, it is surreal to return back home to give back in this capacity.  I'm honored to serve and grateful to Adams for allowing me and my team at S.E.I.L. (Sustain, Empower, Inspire, Lead) Global Group, LLC., to service his campaign needs for the last leg of this race. Richard and his team have done a tremendous job of drumming up support and momentum thus far. As his campaign manager, I look to continue the work his team has started and amplify Richard's message, increase his visibility, and increase his fundraising efforts", said Jean.

Jean shares, "Richard is a great example of servant leadership and we are hoping to inspire more people who serve our community outside of the boardrooms to feel as motivated, convicted, and inspired to give back as he is doing with this Mayoral Race. Leadership is not pre-qualified by having a specific job title, resume, or salary but in the values, morals, and ethics of those who chose to lead. Many of our great public servants at the state level were humble community servants and volunteers who grew to become public service juggernauts; Richard is on the way and I'm honored to be a part of his story as he becomes the change he wants to see in his community".

In 2008 Jean served at Cheyney University as the Executive Director of the Call Me MISTER Teacher Leadership program for minority male teachers. In 2011, Jean founded S.E.I.L., which specializes in advising small and mid-sized firms in the areas of business development and strategic partnerships to increase economic growth and branding. Jean has worked in the cybersecurity industry in Washington, DC since 2014, and recently expanded his practice to New York, as his firm develops the MWBE Diversity and Inclusion Compliance Program for one of the NY Region's largest employers. In 2015,

Howard is a graduate of Midland Valley High School in Aiken County, a proud alum of Claflin University in Orangeburg, SC, and Troy University, in Alabama.

Campaign Video: https://www.facebook.com/100000098835983/videos/416825668...

Visit https://www.richardadamsformayor.com/ for more information on how to support, donate and join the movement; (PH) 202.709.6582.

CSRA
Government
North Augusta - South Carolina - United States
Subject:Features
