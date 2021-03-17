News By Tag
USA ThisWeek to Launch News Network to Finally Address the Unsolved Race and Social Justice Problem
By: USA ThisWeek
Among black and white Americans, the presumption has been that with integration and the success of the civil rights movement the racist traditions and practices with the press and police ceased. Camera phones and YouTube showing black cops just as abusive with blacks as their white partners ended that mistaken "police myth." However, the integrated mainstream news media has continued its unknown racist practice of supporting the police in race matters.
In "The Big Cover-Up" video, U.S.A. ThisWeek shows the ultimate example of this continued racist practice with the entire news media undeniably and knowingly going along with the police misconduct and cover-up, making no exception for the involvement of the black President, Barack Obama.
Combining the integrated news media's little known racist practice of supporting the police in race matters with the police "code of silence" explains the lack of accountability and the permissive environment the police have enjoyed in race and police matters.
This has been America's best kept racist secret, having eluded the awareness of the nation's best and brightest, civil rights activists, intellectuals, historians, those in the arts, entertainers, and sports professionals. They're working on other areas of racial concerns while this key basic racist problem remains unknown and unaddressed.
"We can't afford to let this breakthrough information elude these major corporations and companies that have announced their commitment to the race and social justice solution," said fundraiser organizer James Babington Johnson. "Between the 22 companies (https://builtin.com/
Documented in the breakthrough LinkedIn article entitled, "THE NATION'S GEORGE FLOYD OPPORTUNITY WE CAN'T AFFORD TO PASS UP," (https://www.linkedin.com/
U.S.A. ThisWeek's goal and solution is to put in place the all-American, all-inclusive national news media operation people presumed existed that it has shown is missing (full details in the article (https://www.linkedin.com/
