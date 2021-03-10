Legendary Mexican Jazz Artist Tino Contreras To Perform First Ever Globally Streamed Concert

Direct from Inside The Frida Kahlo Museum in Mexico City April 10 & 11th & for 24 hours on demand

-- Legendary Mexican jazz artist Tino Contreras is set to perform a unique streamed show in the most beautiful space in Mexico City – Frida Kahlo's home, the Casa Azul, which is also home to the flagship museum dedicated to the iconic artist's life and work. The globally streamed event will be the first ever music stream from the Frida Kahlo Museum, and is a celebration of both Contreras' dynamic contribution to jazz and his 97th birthday.Inside the Frida Kahlo Museum, also known as the Blue House, the artist's personal belongings are exhibited, as well as memories of the life that she lived there with Diego Rivera. Original paintings by Kahlo, Rivera and their friends; a collection of Mexican folk art, handicrafts, pre-Columbian pieces and Mexican regional textiles; as well as photographs, documents, books and furniture are all showcased. The beautiful garden is an essential part of the Blue House, and crossing it leads to the internationally acclaimed exhibition of Frida Kahlo's dresses. Many of the items in the museum were exhibited at London's Victoria & Albert Museum in 2018, for 'Frida Kahlo: Making Herself Up', which was one of the most successful temporary exhibition in the museum's history, and seen there by 284,420 visitors.Tino Contreras at Frida Kahlo Museum will show at the following times in the following territories on both days and for 24 hours on demand. The stream will not be available on demand after this initial weekend.Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th April8pm UK BST (ticket price £12)9pm Europe CEST (ticket price €14)7pm Mexico City HV (ticket price $17 USD)8pm New York EDT (ticket price $17 USD)8pm Los Angeles PDT (ticket price $17 USD)Tickets available worldwide from Dice.fm HERE"The price you pay. No surprises later."During Covid 19 The Frida Kahlo Museum has lost all income from admissions, so there is an opportunity to make a donation to the museum when purchasing a ticket and during the stream.Born in Chihuahua in 1924 to a family of musicians, Tino Contreras is a master Mexican jazz drummer who for more than six decades has melded Latin influences with free jazz, psychedelia, avant-garde experimentation, and global sounds from Egypt, India, Turkey, and elsewhere. Tino's career started in the 1950s, and has seen him share stages with many of the greats – including Dave Brubeck, Cannonball Adderley and the Duke Ellington Orchestra. Turning 97 on 3 April 2021, Contreras continues to play, record, and receive recognition for his contribution to Mexican jazz and beyond. His latest album La Noche de los Dioses was released on Gilles Peterson's Brownswood record label in October 2020.Tino Contreras at Frida Kahlo Museum has been produced in Mexico by La Linea - The London Latin Music Festival - by kind permission of Museo Frida Kahlo with support from The Anglo Mexican Foundation. Tino was booked to headline at the twentieth edition of La Linea at EartH in London in April 2020. After two subsequent Covid 19 postponements of the London show, and with Tino's 97th birthday looming, the only sensible option to save the show and celebrate was to host it at Frida Kahlo's house and share it with the world.