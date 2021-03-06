 
News By Tag
* Recovery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Toms River
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2021
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1211109876


HOPE Sheds Light to host 1st Annual Golf Outing

The golf outing will be held on May 3, 2021 at Pine Barrens Golf Club in Jackson.
By:
 
 
HSL will host its 1st Annual Golf Outing on May 3.
HSL will host its 1st Annual Golf Outing on May 3.
TOMS RIVER, N.J. - March 11, 2021 - PRLog -- Mark your calendars FORE a great cause! HOPE Sheds Light (HSL), a family-focused, non-profit organization that offers education, resources and support to anyone impacted by substance use disorder, will host its 1st Annual Golf Outing on May 3, 2021 at Pine Barrens Golf Club in Jackson.  The event will be held in collaboration with Recovery Advocates of for the Shore, Inc. (RAFTS), located in Manasquan, NJ.

Please join  New Jersey Spine and Wellness, the golf outing's first Major Event Sponsor, in supporting this joint venture to expand recovery support services throughout Ocean and Monmouth Counties. "Our goals through this collaboration are trifold – to share our resources, build capacity and expand our services," said Pamela Capaci, CEO of HOPE Sheds Light.

The golf outing will start with registration and lunch at 11am, Driving Range from 11am to 12:30pm with a Shotgun Start/Scramble Format at 12:30pm. Dinner and awards will immediately follow the outing. The event will also feature a 50/50 raffle, putting contest, longest drive contest and closest to the pin contest. Soft spikes and golf attire are required. The event will be held rain or shine. Sponsorship opportunities are available (visit golf.hopeshedslight.org). All sponsors receive recognition in the Reception Program. All proceeds benefit the mission of HOPE Sheds Light. Space is limited. RSVP no later than April 19, 2021.

Similar to HSL, RAFTS Inc. is a non-profit, non-clinical, peer-based recovery community organization providing support and resources to individuals and families impacted by substance use and related disorders. "Based in Monmouth County, RAFTS provides in-house meetings and transitioning to outside meetings, family education, peer recovery coaching, telephone recovery support and sober living assistance," said Nicole Federici, Co-founder of RAFTS. "We conduct training programs for peers using the latest evidence-based curriculums and various community events. Through these efforts, RAFTS aims to raise awareness, reduce stigma and promote long-term recovery."

The goal of aligning the two nonprofits is to create a community where non-judgmental support is the standard and multiple pathways to recovery are embraced. "HSL will enable us to expand our capacity in a way that will make those pathways possible. It's about creating a shared community… a safety net along the Jersey Shore," said Federici.

For sponsorship opportunities, tickets or to learn more about the golf outing, visit golf.hopeshedslight.org.

About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.

HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by substance use disorder and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HSL is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of substance use disorder by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more or to donate, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.

About Recovery Advocates for the Shore

Recovery Advocates for the Shore, Inc. (RAFTS) is a non-profit, non-clinical, peer-based recovery community organization providing support and resources to individuals and families impacted by substance use and related disorders. To learn more, visit https://www.raftsnj.org/.

Media Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
732-292-2400
End
Email:***@design446.com Email Verified
Tags:Recovery
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Toms River - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Mar 11, 2021 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share