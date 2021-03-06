Optistics Establishes Strategic Partnership With Haversack

Partnership Provides New Revenue Streams to Both Organizations

-- Optistics today announced a new strategic partnership with Haversack. This partnership will provide both organizations with new revenue streams and an expansion of products and services."Haversack is a great company that is changing the way businesses are controlling their logistics and freight costs," said Brett Fritz, CEO at Optistics. "This partnership will provide Optistics with a new set of products and services to offer to our clients while supporting Haversack with parcel tracking and analytics when their clients need it."The Optistics platform provides detailed shipping analytics and delivery crisis management reports to help businesses better navigate and get ahead during those times when a package sent to a customer is delayed. With Optistics, businesses will have access to package visibility for over 100 different shipping carriers and will have all of the shipping data and analytics readily at their fingertips so they can provide optimal customer support to their clients."Haversack is really good at freight management, Optistics is really good at parcel tracking and analytics, working together will provide both of our companies a lot of added value," said Chris Nadeau, CEO at Haversack. "We have clients that have asked us for parcel tracking and analytics and Optistics has been asked to provide freight pricing and quotes, now we both have a solution to provide to our clients.The Optistics and Haversack partnership is now available and referrals back and forth are underway. Later this year both organizations plan to fully integrate each other's capabilities to provide a seamless offering within both company platforms.Package delays are a big problem. The Optistics intelligent shipping analytics platform provides businesses of all sizes with better visibility, data analytics, and package journey details on all of their outbound shipments. Optistics has over 100 shipping carriers connected to its platform and supports businesses whether they ship one package per year, one million packages per month, and size business in between.Haversack is the future of logistics. Our insource solution pulls back the veil to the greed of the third-party logistic companies. Our number one focus is to advocate for our clients. We want to empower them with our customized solutions which makes them not only good at logistics but great at it. Our clients will learn how to effectively do their logistic operations in-house. We provide them with technology, live analytics, freight audit bill, and a team of logistic professionals. Haversack understands that cost reduction doesn't always mean you are profitable. For this reason, we bring the best solutions to the table. Every day, we get to see the incredible, direct impact we've had on our clients. We understand that change isn't always easy, but change is the only path to a brighter future.