Winners Announced for Community First Kids Face Mask Design Competition

Community First announces the winners of the Design-A-Mask Challenge and 5 designs were chosen to be the Community First Kids Face Mask design winners
By: Community First Health Plans
 
 
Kids Face Mask Challenge Flyer
SAN ANTONIO - March 11, 2021 - PRLog -- Community First Health Plans, the only locally owned and managed, non-profit health plan in the area, following its commitment to supporting art and expression initiatives is excited to announce the winners of Community First Design-A-Mask Challenge (https://communityfirstcontest.com/). After tallying votes totaling more than 20,000, the winners were selected in 5 different categories Budding Artists, Little Artists, Teen Artists, Grown-Up Artist and Community First Favorite. Congratulations to:
  • Nicholas Ortiz, winner of the Budding Artist category, 6 years old and under.
  • Santiago Pinate, winner of the Little Artist category, 7-12 years old.
  • Santiago Ruiz-Gonzalez, winner of the Teen Artist category, 13-19 years old.
  • Linzie Fitzgerald, winner of the Grown-Up Artist category, 20 years old and up.
  • Isabella Montemayor, winner of the Community First Favorite category.

"Community First believes that keeping our community healthy is important. By wearing a face mask, you are helping to protect not only yourself, but your neighbors and loved ones, too. Through this decorating contest, our goal was to encourage children in our community to wear masks by seeing it as a form of expression instead of as a task. And who better to design a mask that kids want to wear than other kids!" says, Judy Razo, Director, Corporate Communications & Marketing, Community First Health Plans.

Winners were announced on March 1st and each winner will receive artist's credit for their design. Community First is also honoring each winner with an award recognizing their efforts at the school or community center of their choice. In addition, 1000 face masks will be printed and distributed to each winner to share with their classmates or community center. The winning face masks may also be distributed by Community First at future community outreach events.

All artists, creative types, and aspiring designers of all ages participated in creating an original face mask design and were asked to get colorful, creative and to #MakeMasksFun. No purchase was necessary to participate and the contest was open to residents of all ages in Bexar, Atascosa, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, and Wilson counties only. Learn more at https://communityfirstcontest.com/.

ABOUT COMMUNITY FIRST HEALTH PLANS

Community First Health Plans was established in 1995, by the University Health, specifically to begin providing health care coverage to the citizens of Bexar and the surrounding seven counties. As the only locally owned and managed, non-profit health plan in the area, our commitment to our members is to provide great health care benefits backed by outstanding service, delivered by people who live right here in South Texas. Our goal is to make San Antonio have more successful health outcomes by putting the community first. Learn more at cfhp.com (https://www.cfhp.com/).

