Agenda Topics Announced for PLM Road Map & PDT Spring 2021
This major PLM industry event will take place virtually in May.
By: CIMdata
PLM Road Map & PDT 2021 represents an event customized to the interests of the PLM Professional. With this in mind, our agenda will offer a mix of reports and case studies from teams of industry experts, covering technologies, processes, and people. PLM Road Map & PDT Spring 2021 will examine various emerging disruptive technologies looking at the value they promise to deliver and why they are disruptive. We will address the role of standards in ensuring the openness and interoperability of these technologies. Additionally, we will share some examples of applying these technologies in the aerospace, defense, AEC, energy industries. Presentations will cover the following topics:
"The agenda topics are of high interest to any PLM professional, and we have a great line-up of speakers, matching previous PDT Europe and PLM Road Map events," says Mr. Håkan Kårdén, Eurostep's Director of Marketing. Technology is at the heart of everything we do today. What are the disruptive technology trends to keep an eye on? Are they disruptive at scale? How do we build teams that embrace technologies and deliver value? We are looking forward to delivering another must-attend event, again on-line," added Mr. Kårdén.
According to Ms. Cheryl Peck, CIMdata's Director of Marketing, "Back in November of 2020, we successfully introduced our first-ever virtual-live PLM Road Map & PDT conference. For our spring 2021 event, we are once again planning a virtual event focused on disruptive technologies and the value they promise. Keeping track of the large number of disruptors can be daunting and not optional if we do not want to miss out on the opportunities disruption affords. The agenda topics we have put together will expand our scope of thinking and help PLM Professionals learn how to harness the potential of using disruptive technologies to maximize organizational value."
PLM Road Map & PDT is a highly relevant event for PLM industry leaders and PLM practitioners globally, providing independent education where ideas, trends, experiences, and relationships critical to the industry germinate and take root.
For more detail on the agenda, please visit https://www.cimdata.com/
