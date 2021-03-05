Empire Oyster Presents Marsh Madness

Experience Master Mermmelier Kevin Joseph, and Marsh Madness, a new, annual collection of culinary experiences which celebrates the cuisines of our coastal regions.

By: Empire Oyster

James Monahan

***@monahanpr.com James Monahan

--is a new, annual collection of culinary experiences which celebrates the cuisines of our coastal regions. For 2021 a small collection of foodies, gourmands and epicureans will become the founding members of this month-long celebration of the marshes and estuaries wherecome from. This "intimate dinner party series" will feature animals & plants from this delicate, vital and threatened habitat. Dishes will be foraged from stations and also passed. Seating is informal and flexible. Each experience will be outside and guests will distance socially as we showcase our fragile coastal ecosystems and the food chains they support. In the years to comewill evolve into a global event series featuring seminars, retreats, film screenings, educational outings and more. Our mission is to create and promoteThis is an understanding and appreciation of the value of the history, culture, cuisine, ecology and economy of the marshes and estuaries which we share a common interest in protecting, preserving and restoring.Experience 7 Courses offrom Master Mermmelier Kevin Joseph, founder ofandAmazing Mongolian Caviar {paired with} ChampagneWill feature all 5 species of oysters + 3-5 Mignonettes + Citrus Sea Foam + Spirited Pearls + Cold Smoke...and much more. {paired with} MuscadetCooked in Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice with traditional vegetables and spices. Made ala minute {paired with} Sauvignon BlancPeekytoe Crab, Corn, Cilantro, Radish, Avocado & Lemongrass served on Belgian Endive and topped with Old Bay Seasoning {paired with} TxocoliThe MOST Traditional, By The Book, Caesar you'll ever have with steamed & chilled Maine Lobster & Home Made Rosemary Sourdough Croutons {paired with} ChardonnayRaw, Cubed Arctic Char over Avocado & Mushroom Compote with a White Truffle Oil Drizzle {paired with} Pinot Noir{paired with} Red Zinfandel"We created this as an alternative to March Madness, because some people are more interested in amazing culinary experiences than college basketball.""Jacques Cousteau famously wrote: 'We protect what we love'. We love the marsh and the plants and animals that live there. We want to protect, preserve and restore the delicate ecosystems where the food we love comes from.""We want to showcase and promote our MARINE CUISINE & DelicaSEAS menu items. This is seafood version 3.0. We want to help people to find alternatives to unsustainable, irresponsible and unhealthy species like Tuna, Swordfish and Sea Bass. These large fish are full of heavy metals and the by products of (now ubiquitous) micro plastics. This is an internation health crisis in the making and nobody is talking about it or helping consumers to understand their best options for avoiding these highly carcinogenic substances. The good news, its easy. Eating low on the seafood chain is the key. Eat smaller fin fish. Fish under 5 pounds is a good guide. There are hundreds of options and thousands of delicious preparations."- Kevin JosephMARCH 12 - Private @ Triangle Ranch, Myakka River, FLMARCH 18 - Grove Sanctuary, Coconut Grover, Miami, FLMARCH 24 - Private @ Home on The Marsh @ Sullivans Island, SCMARCH 25 - Private @ Home on Daniels Island, SCMARCH 26 - 28 Post House, Charletson, SCMARCH 30 - Yacht Kingfisher @ Palm Beach, FLPRIVATE EVENTS AVAILABLE FOR BOOKING* Other "public" dates in development