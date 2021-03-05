News By Tag
* Food
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Empire Oyster Presents Marsh Madness
Experience Master Mermmelier Kevin Joseph, and Marsh Madness, a new, annual collection of culinary experiences which celebrates the cuisines of our coastal regions.
By: Empire Oyster
MENU
Experience 7 Courses of MARINE CUISINE & DelicaSEAS from Master Mermmelier Kevin Joseph, founder of New York Oyster Week, The OysterHood, Oysters Unlimited and Empire Oyster.
————————————————————
IMPERIA CAVIAR BUMPS
Amazing Mongolian Caviar {paired with} Champagne
EMPIRE'S OMAKASE OYSTER SERVICE & ACCOUTREMENT PREMIER
Will feature all 5 species of oysters + 3-5 Mignonettes + Citrus Sea Foam + Spirited Pearls + Cold Smoke...and much more. {paired with} Muscadet
SPINY LOBSTER OR LOCAL / WILD SHRIMP CEVICHE
Cooked in Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice with traditional vegetables and spices. Made ala minute {paired with} Sauvignon Blanc
PEEKY TOE CRAB PETALS
Peekytoe Crab, Corn, Cilantro, Radish, Avocado & Lemongrass served on Belgian Endive and topped with Old Bay Seasoning {paired with} Txocoli
LOBSTER CAESAR
The MOST Traditional, By The Book, Caesar you'll ever have with steamed & chilled Maine Lobster & Home Made Rosemary Sourdough Croutons {paired with} Chardonnay
ARCTIC CHAR TARE
Raw, Cubed Arctic Char over Avocado & Mushroom Compote with a White Truffle Oil Drizzle {paired with} Pinot Noir
SEA SALT CHOCOLATE MOUSE WITH SEA BEAN & KUMQUAT ICE CREAM
Traditional Chocolate Mouse with Hawaiian Sea Salt & Salty Sea Beans & Kumquat Pulp {paired with} Red Zinfandel
*NOTE: Some menu items subject to change due to product availability
WHY
"We created this as an alternative to March Madness, because some people are more interested in amazing culinary experiences than college basketball."
"Jacques Cousteau famously wrote: 'We protect what we love'. We love the marsh and the plants and animals that live there. We want to protect, preserve and restore the delicate ecosystems where the food we love comes from."
"We want to showcase and promote our MARINE CUISINE & DelicaSEAS menu items. This is seafood version 3.0. We want to help people to find alternatives to unsustainable, irresponsible and unhealthy species like Tuna, Swordfish and Sea Bass. These large fish are full of heavy metals and the by products of (now ubiquitous) micro plastics. This is an internation health crisis in the making and nobody is talking about it or helping consumers to understand their best options for avoiding these highly carcinogenic substances. The good news, its easy. Eating low on the seafood chain is the key. Eat smaller fin fish. Fish under 5 pounds is a good guide. There are hundreds of options and thousands of delicious preparations."
- Kevin Joseph
DINNERS
MARCH 12 - Private @ Triangle Ranch, Myakka River, FL
MARCH 18 - Grove Sanctuary, Coconut Grover, Miami, FL
MARCH 24 - Private @ Home on The Marsh @ Sullivans Island, SC
MARCH 25 - Private @ Home on Daniels Island, SC
MARCH 26 - 28 Post House, Charletson, SC
MARCH 30 - Yacht Kingfisher @ Palm Beach, FL
PRIVATE EVENTS AVAILABLE FOR BOOKING
* Other "public" dates in development
LINKS
www.EmpireOyster.com/
www.EmpireOyster.com/
Contact
James Monahan
***@monahanpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse