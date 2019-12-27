News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ZOOM LINK:San Francisco Editor Lawsuit VS. For Profit Prison GEO today, Wednesday, 3/10 AT 9:30 a.m
By: Wright Enterprises (www.wrightnow.biz)
Subject: Wed. 9:30am Zoom into the Malik Washington hearing
SAN FRANCISCO BAY VIEW EDITOR LAWSUIT TO BE HEARD TODAY
WEDNESDAY, 3/10 AT 9:30
JOIN THE HEARING OF HIS COMPLAINT BY ZOOM: https://www.cand.uscourts.gov/
BACKGROUND: SF Bay View Editor Malik Washington continues to face persecution (https://48hills.org/
Keith "Malik" Washington is the editor of the San Francisco Bay View, a national Black newspaper known for its coverage of prison issues as well as provocative political analysis and activism. The newspaper has been serving the Bay Area for 45 years.
On Jan. 9, 2021, Washington spoke to a reporter and worked on a press release about a COVID-19 outbreak at the halfway house where he is currently incarcerated. Known as the Taylor Street Center, it is located in the Tenderloin District of San Francisco. The Taylor Street Center is operated by the GEO Group.
In retaliation for publicizing the outbreak, the GEO Group punished Mr. Washington, placing restrictions on his ability to communicate with the press and public, confiscating his cell phone, and delaying his release from the Taylor Street Center.
***JOIN THE HEARING OF HIS COMPLAINT BY ZOOM: https://www.cand.uscourts.gov/
In response, Mr. Washington and the San Francisco Bay View filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, alleging retaliation for the exercise of First Amendment rights. Following a press conference announcing the lawsuit, a GEO Group employee contacted the SF Bay View, asking about several previous public appearances by Mr. Washington - information which was subsequently used to impose disciplinary sanctions on Mr. Washington. The plans were made immediately following the press conference announcing the lawsuit.
Washington has retained the services of attorney Richard Tan, who commented: As a journalist and editor of the SF Bay View, Mr. Washington has a right to speak and publish about public health issues and other topics relevant to the community. A developing COVID-19 outbreak in the heart of San Francisco is a serious public health concern. It is outrageous that GEO Group would attempt to punish Mr. Washington for exercising his constitutional right of access to the courts, and we will be seeking immediate injunctive relief to prevent this retaliation against him.
For further information, contact: Nube Brown, (707) 601-2901, nube@sfbayview.com
Backstory 48hills.org article:
https://48hills.org/
Contact
Wright Enterprises
***@wrightnow.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse