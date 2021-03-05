 
Author Dr. Frank L. Douglas' New title: Defining Moments of a Free Man from a Black Stream

Author Dr. Frank L. Douglas' Award-Winning Book Profiles Courage, Determination, and Never Give Up Motivation.
By:
 
LOS ANGELES - March 9, 2021 - PRLog -- Defining Moments of a Free Man from a Black Stream. "My major driver for success was the desire to improve the life of my family and poor Black people. The second driver was to demonstrate that I was as capable as my Caucasian counterparts."

FEBRUARY 2021 – Overcoming racism, along with many other hardships, Dr. Frank Douglas has written his autobiography encompassing a life from the humblest beginnings in Guyana to becoming the powerful and influential person he is today.  Interestingly, he claims the essence of systemic racism is the denial of the VALUE in others – a tangent of Rev. Martin Luther King's famous quote, "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character."

"For to believe in ourselves is to believe in our dreams, our hopes, and that through hard work, love and hope anything is possible. From his early years in Guyana and finding his place after dealing with so many harsh struggles in his childhood to the intense balance of social struggle and scholarly struggles as he worked through his years as a student in the United States and beyond, the author's life is a tremendous example of what determination and grit in the face of outside forces can accomplish."

-       Hollywood Book Reviews

During a recent interview, Dr. Douglas revealed certain characteristics of his personal philosophies to help others:

Having true grit and adhering to one's values are important in facing adversity.

Focus more on what one contributes and less on what one controls.

Hard work and perseverance are the secrets for success.

It takes a village to raise a child, but only a few good people to help a man rise.

Assume that others might have the best intentions.

Everything is possible even if it does not presently exist.

About the Author

The author's first name, Frank, means free man or free mason. His last name, Douglas, carries the meaning from a black stream–hence, he is a free man from a black stream.

This autobiography contains life episodes in which he was judged by the color of his skin, as well as, thankfully, moments in which he was judged by the content of his character. At a time when Truth and Values change with whims of the wealthy and powerful, he found that taking the less well-travelled road and having True Grit did more to determine one's future and ultimately how one will be judged.

Title: Defining Moments of a Free Man from a Black Stream

Author: Dr. Frank L. Douglas

Publisher: Frank Douglas Books

ISBN: 978-1948828703

Genre: Biographies/Black & African American

Pages: 388

https://www.pacificbookreview.com/defining-moments-of-a-f...

Email:***@pacificbookreview.com
