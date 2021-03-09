News By Tag
International Women's Day Benefit brings together three generations of performers
Virtual benefit concert highlighted the power of women, rejection, strength and mentorship --- even during a pandemic.
By: Girls With Impact
The Live Nation Women (http://livenationwomenfund.livenation.com/)
"My daughter is a huge fan of Renée," said one attendee. "She was glued to her screen during Renée's post-show Q+A. What a fantastic role model and you to Girls With Impact. What an amazing night. Bravo."
Powerful themes emerged throughout the evening -- to empower and inspire young women on International Women's Day -- and beyond.
FLETCHER, top female pop artist on Spotify whose song, "Last Laugh," is featured in the Golden Globes nominated movie Promising Young Woman, chatted with fans just before the show, sharing how she keeps going.
Asked about the impact of her growing fame on her mental health, FLETCHER replied, "We all just think we're not good enough. We all feel that way and it's such a lie…"
She later added, "I think therapy is sexy" – a comment clearly appreciated by her fans.
Teen girl CEOs were interviewed by NBC's Hoda Kotb, talked about their ventures and the impact of Girls With Impact's live, online business program.
Hoda was equally impressed by these teen CEOs, saying "I am blown away by all of you."
Jody Bell, now in college, said she'd been "transformed"
"I was that girl who sat in the back of the room," said Bell, now 19. "Now, because of Girls With Impact, I know how to pitch my idea, build partnerships and not go it alone. I'm who I am because of that program."
In a post-concert conversation, Goldsberry revealed that she was on the waiting list for one performance that later came through.
"I remember being at an audition for Carnegie Mellon University, and feeling like I'd been lied to my entire life because everybody there was more talented, more prepared and more experienced — I didn't know what I was going to do, my head just sunk into my chest — but by the grace of god I got into the school on the waitlist."
"My advice is to not say no to yourself, or be blinded by all of the reasons you shouldn't be able to do these things — and be focused on all of the good you're going to do if you have an opportunity to do it."
Jennifer Openshaw, CEO, Girls With Impact – who has appeared on Oprah dispensing financial advice for women – said she, too, had been on a waitlist for a scholarship that, ultimately, came through.
"Rejection doesn't mean you can't be successful,"
Asked about what she loves most about being a woman, Goldsberry answered: "The power that comes with creation and being in a line of powerful women — there is bro love but there is nothing like sister love."
The benefit concert was held to raise awareness for the continuing gap in women in business, which is critical for young women to develop at a young age.
Just 2.3% of the $150 billion in venture capital was awarded to women-led companies in 2020, down from 2.8% in 2019 (considered a record), according to PitchBook.
All funds raised from the concert will be used to equip under-resourced girls with Girls With Impact's impactful training programming.
About Girls With Impact
Girls With Impact (http://www.girlswithimpact.org/
Contact
Allee Feuerman
***@girlswithimpact.com
