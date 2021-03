Homeschooling Preschool Saves Money

The Old Schoolhouse® is helping moms save thousands of dollars on preschool education.

-- According to the article,published by CostEvaluation.com, it is estimated that the average cost of preschool is between $4,460 and $13,158 a year. Unfortunately, frugal mothers who keep a tight budget often neglect this stage of education in an effort to keep food on the table, fill up the car on gas, or have enough money to take a family vacation. While most preschools are costly, children who do enroll learn basic motor skills, early mathematical concepts, problem solving, language and vocabulary, pre-reading skills, early science concepts, and more. As moms seek to find a solution, SchoolhouseTeachers.com comes to the rescue with Preschool Playground, an online preschool curriculum parents can do at home. For just a fraction of the cost of traditional programs, moms can provide their children with the same quality preschool education without leaving the house." says Gena Suarez, publisher of. "." SchoolhouseTeachers.com provides the guidance necessary for parents to turn their home into a quality preschool with its focused learning center, Preschool Playground ( https://schoolhouseteachers.com/ member-resources/ focused-... ). For less than a dollar a day, parents have access to scores of enlightening lessons in language arts; Bible; numbers, patterns, and cognitive skills; manners and healthy habits; arts, crafts, and music; science; and much more. Knowing your little ones love recognition, SchoolhouseTeachers®even incorporates printable achievement certificates that reward a job well done. With its low cost and flexible schedule, Preschool Playground offers the perfect opportunity for moms across the country to save money while being there for those priceless moments in young ones' lives.During the, new members may use code: SUPPORT at checkout now through March 31st to pay only $39 (reg. $49.97) for a Quarterly Ultimate Membership! For more information, visit SchoolhouseTeachers.com (https://schoolhouseteachers.com/membership-benefits/join-now/).AboutThe Old Schoolhouse®(www.theoldschoolhouse.com)is a privately held corporation that publishes the industry-leading homeschool education print magazine,, as well as hundreds of books and planning support tools for homeschooling families. SchoolhouseTeachers.com, a division of The Old Schoolhouse®, supports over 9,000 member families with more than 450 courses for preschool through high school, as well as educational videos, World Book Online, transcripts, report cards, planning tools, and recordkeeping. Established in 2001, The Old Schoolhouse®is focused on providing high-quality, encouraging, affordable solutions for homeschooling families.