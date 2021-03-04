Homeschooling Preschool Saves Money

GRAY, Tenn.
- March 9, 2021
-- According to the article, How Much Does Preschool Cost?
published by CostEvaluation.com, it is estimated that the average cost of preschool is between $4,460 and $13,158 a year. Unfortunately, frugal mothers who keep a tight budget often neglect this stage of education in an effort to keep food on the table, fill up the car on gas, or have enough money to take a family vacation. While most preschools are costly, children who do enroll learn basic motor skills, early mathematical concepts, problem solving, language and vocabulary, pre-reading skills, early science concepts, and more. As moms seek to find a solution, SchoolhouseTeachers.com comes to the rescue with Preschool Playground, an online preschool curriculum parents can do at home. For just a fraction of the cost of traditional programs, moms can provide their children with the same quality preschool education without leaving the house.
"We know parents view the price of preschool as costly, and we wanted to offer a solution,
" says Gena Suarez, publisher of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine
. "With Preschool Playground, not only can families save thousands of dollars, but they can also personally experience those big moments of learning in a child's life. Since our little ones don't stay young forever, we want parents to enjoy them as much as possible before they grow up! Preschool Playground opens up marvelous opportunities for moms to be there for those special, once-in-a-lifetime moments while living a budget-friendly lifestyle
."SchoolhouseTeachers.com
provides the guidance necessary for parents to turn their home into a quality preschool with its focused learning center, Preschool Playground (https://schoolhouseteachers.com/member-resources/focused-...
). For less than a dollar a day, parents have access to scores of enlightening lessons in language arts; Bible; numbers, patterns, and cognitive skills; manners and healthy habits; arts, crafts, and music; science; and much more. Knowing your little ones love recognition, SchoolhouseTeachers®
even incorporates printable achievement certificates that reward a job well done. With its low cost and flexible schedule, Preschool Playground offers the perfect opportunity for moms across the country to save money while being there for those priceless moments in young ones' lives.
During the Hey, Mama! We've Got Your Back Sale
, new members may use code: SUPPORT at checkout now through March 31st to pay only $39 (reg. $49.97) for a Quarterly Ultimate Membership! For more information, visit SchoolhouseTeachers.com (https://schoolhouseteachers.com/
membership-benefits/
join-now/).
About The Old Schoolhouse®
The Old Schoolhouse®
(www.theoldschoolhouse.com)
is a privately held corporation that publishes the industry-leading homeschool education print magazine, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine
, as well as hundreds of books and planning support tools for homeschooling families. SchoolhouseTeachers.com, a division of The Old Schoolhouse®
, supports over 9,000 member families with more than 450 courses for preschool through high school, as well as educational videos, World Book Online, transcripts, report cards, planning tools, and recordkeeping. Established in 2001, The Old Schoolhouse®
is focused on providing high-quality, encouraging, affordable solutions for homeschooling families.