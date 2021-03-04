News By Tag
New Snack in Town: Angry Charlie's Garlic Bread Croutons
The Angry Charlie's Garlic Bread Crouton is a snack in a league of its own.
Angry Charlie's Garlic Bread Croutons were born in Chicago, Illinois, long before the company actually existed. The Bekker's guard dog, angry Charlie, would get half a loaf of leftover garlic bread after every NFL Sunday, reheated into crisp, bite size pieces.
He never shared with anyone, but Uly and Masha, who have always prioritized laughter and fun over everything, wanted to see who else would fall in love with their family's favorite snack. So, when the world's vibe took a serious hit, they figured it was a good time to offer up some crunchy goodness.
The Bekker sisters founded the company in the winter of 2020 when there seemed to be no end in sight to the pandemic. With dining and bars closed to public attendance, they wanted to bring something new, and real, to people's snack options, to make folks feel like they were making a great little discovery, something to share with their families, or send over to their friends, to feel the same feeling that would come from trying a new appetizer or sourcing the latest favorite cocktail.
Angry Charlie's Garlic Bread Croutons are not exactly marketed as a health food, but with the short list of ingredients, including the company's own hand made, fresh baked, bread, regionally sourced garlic, and oil, the croutons are undeniably real. And that comes through in the flavor punch of every bite, and puts the snack in a league of its own.
In addition to being the star of any pantry, Angry Charlie's Garlic Bread Croutons are a perfect addition to any celebration, and make fantastic gifts. The sweet and playful packaging flirts with you, because, according to its founders, snacks are supposed to be synonymous with fun. Life should be fun.
Angry Charlie's Garlic Bread Croutons LLC's social media is equally charming. The website boasts some hilarious feedback, the Instagram: ACGBCROUTONS, showcases witty content featuring great food and the company's adorable puppy "CEO", Clooney, who is rumored to be the brains behind bringing the croutons to the masses.
Snag a bag at ACGBCroutons.com. If you have wholesale or special requests, the team at ACGBCroutons can probably make it happen. Just write to info@acgbcroutons.com
Contact
Angry Charlie's Garlic Bread Croutons LLC
***@acgbcroutons.com
