 
News By Tag
* Cutflowers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Agriculture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Guelph
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2021
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
7654321

BOLD Robotics acquires rights to Posie Packer products

By:
 
GUELPH, Ontario - March 6, 2021 - PRLog -- John Vandergrift of Posie Packer Corp, is pleased to announce that BOLD Robotic Solutions of Ontario, has acquired all rights to the top two products that Posie Packer marketed successfully – the Bouquet Organizer/Power Cutter and the Produce Bag/Sleeve Label Applicator. Bill VandenOever of BOLD stated, "This acquisition will allow us to expand into another sector of the floral industry. Our current products, the Potted Plant Packaging Cell or the Pot Cover UPC Applicator focuses on potted plants.  Posie Packer's proven products focus on processing fresh cut flowers and bouquets - reducing the labour content. Now we can address both potted plants and cut flowers segments.This acquisition also fits with our plans to expand into the international market, beyond the Canadian portion of the industry. Reliable and cost-effective machinery, which can reduce labour costs per unit of production, is a worldwide issue. Posie Packer has had over 35 years of experience in these markets and will be a valuable resource going forward."

John Vandergrift stated "I am pleased to have found a Canadian company so close to me, that has the capability to take over these two popular products which I developed and sold. This continuity is vital to past customers who trusted me to purchase Canadian floral processing equipment. Although the European floral market and the North American floral market appear similar, there are characteristics which make each distinct. It is very gratifying to me to have this tradition continue under the auspices of Bill, Willem, and BOLD Robotic Solutions. I will be working closely with BOLD and their staff during this transition."

About Posie Packer Corp

Posie Packer Corp. established in 1984, is a floral processing machine manufacturer headquartered in Guelph, Ontario, Canada. The Bouquet Organizer/Power Cutter is ideal for those who import flowers and bouquets for "chop and plop" operations while the Produce Bag/Sleeve Label Applicator is ideal to apply a required time sensitive information label. This has implications for any product that is sold to the consumer in a plastic bag/sleeve. Traceability is becoming all important in making sure our produce and bakery products are safe.
https://www.producebaglabeler.com/

About BOLD Robotic Solutions

BOLD Robotic Solutions is a Canadian agri-machine designer and manufacturer located in Vineland, Ontario, Canada. BOLD focuses on engineering and developing automated solutions for the floriculture industry. The automated pot packaging cell developed by BOLD is designed to apply pot covers or mylar, as well as a unique UPC label and a sleeve to each potted plant using a single process, at a rate of over 1000 pots per hour.
Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y40PKV6z6Bc)



CONTACT INFORMATION
Bold Robotic Solutions – Bill VandenOever - bill@boldrs.com – 905 246 9445

Posie Packer Corp – John Vandergrift – john@posiepacker.com – 519 836 9882

Contact
John Vandergrift
john@posiepacker.com
End
Email:***@posiepacker.com Email Verified
Tags:Cutflowers
Industry:Agriculture
Location:Guelph - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Mergers
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Posie Packer Corp. PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Mar 06, 2021 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share