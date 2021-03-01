News By Tag
BOLD Robotics acquires rights to Posie Packer products
John Vandergrift stated "I am pleased to have found a Canadian company so close to me, that has the capability to take over these two popular products which I developed and sold. This continuity is vital to past customers who trusted me to purchase Canadian floral processing equipment. Although the European floral market and the North American floral market appear similar, there are characteristics which make each distinct. It is very gratifying to me to have this tradition continue under the auspices of Bill, Willem, and BOLD Robotic Solutions. I will be working closely with BOLD and their staff during this transition."
About Posie Packer Corp
Posie Packer Corp. established in 1984, is a floral processing machine manufacturer headquartered in Guelph, Ontario, Canada. The Bouquet Organizer/Power Cutter is ideal for those who import flowers and bouquets for "chop and plop" operations while the Produce Bag/Sleeve Label Applicator is ideal to apply a required time sensitive information label. This has implications for any product that is sold to the consumer in a plastic bag/sleeve. Traceability is becoming all important in making sure our produce and bakery products are safe.
https://www.producebaglabeler.com/
About BOLD Robotic Solutions
BOLD Robotic Solutions is a Canadian agri-machine designer and manufacturer located in Vineland, Ontario, Canada. BOLD focuses on engineering and developing automated solutions for the floriculture industry. The automated pot packaging cell developed by BOLD is designed to apply pot covers or mylar, as well as a unique UPC label and a sleeve to each potted plant using a single process, at a rate of over 1000 pots per hour.
Video (https://www.youtube.com/
CONTACT INFORMATION
Bold Robotic Solutions – Bill VandenOever - bill@boldrs.com – 905 246 9445
Posie Packer Corp – John Vandergrift – john@posiepacker.com – 519 836 9882
Contact
John Vandergrift
john@posiepacker.com
