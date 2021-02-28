News By Tag
Dranoff 2 Piano and the Miami Dade Auditorium Present Cuba Symphonic
Friday, March 26th, 2021 at 8PM at the Miami Dade County Auditorium, Dranoff 2 Piano will give a live 2 piano performance with the Alonso Brothers
By: Dranoff 2 Piano
To ensure the health of our patrons, performers, and staff, Coronavirus (COVID‑19)
This performance is part of the Drive-Through Theatre Experience series.
To attend this event, all visitors will be required to:
Comply with Auditorium staff directions.
Face masks or face coverings must be worn at all times.
In the outdoor Seating Area, please do not move the seats. No two seats will be together and please remain socially distanced at all time.
Concession stands will not be operating at this time.
Restrooms will not be available to the public at this time.
About Dranoff
For 34 years, the Dranoff International 2 Piano Foundation has been the world's leading champion of exclusively two piano repertoire and artistry. It is the only international foundation, accredited by the World Federation of International Music Competitions, to discover, promote, and award honors to top professional duo piano artists through its competition, commissions, and presentations of duo piano concerts. The Dranoff promotes awareness in a new generation of students of the transformational power of music and the arts through its multi-disciplinary, educational, and inspirational concert program, PIANO SLAM.
About Miami Dade County Auditorium
The Department directs the Art in Public Places program and serves its board, the Art in Public Places Trust, commissioning, curating, maintaining and promoting the County's art collection. The Department also manages, programs and operates the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, Joseph Caleb Auditorium, Miami-Dade County Auditorium, and South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, all dedicated to presenting and supporting excellence in the arts for the entire community.
About the Artists
Equally talented, these brothers dazzle with their artistic exuberance and passionate expression. Having played the piano since they each were six years old, Orlando Alonso and Orlay Alonso both attended the National School of the Arts in Havana, and earned degrees from Manhattan School of Music and Yale University, among several other prestigious institutions.
As a duo, each brother brings his own signature style to the stage. Inspired by their communicative gifts, elegance and polish, the Alonso Brothers shine with a charismatic stage presence that is a pleasure to behold.
www.Dranoff2Piano.org | www.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org
Media Contact
Dranoff 2 Piano Foundation
Carlene M. Sawyer
carlene@dranoff2piano.org
305-572-9900
