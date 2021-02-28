Dranoff 2 Piano and the Miami Dade Auditorium Present Cuba Symphonic

Friday, March 26th, 2021 at 8PM at the Miami Dade County Auditorium, Dranoff 2 Piano will give a live 2 piano performance with the Alonso Brothers

By: Dranoff 2 Piano

-- The Dranoff 2 Piano Foundation and the Miami-Dade County Auditorium are pleased to presentfeaturing virtuoso pianists and Cuban brothers, Orlay and Orlando Alonso, in an immersive experience that places the audience at the center of the "Golden Era" of Cuban music and entertainment. This musical program features 1930s, 40s and 50s Cuban classics from the popular and classical repertoire in arrangements for two pianos with the Symphony Orchestra. Equally talented, The Alonso Brothers (http://alonsobrothers.com/)dazzle with their artistic exuberance and passionate expression. The program highlights a variety of Cuban styles such as Mambo, Cha Cha, Salsa, Bolero, Son, Danzón, and Conga, and includes works by Celia Cruz, Ernesto Lecuona, Ignacio Cervantes, Miguel Faílde, and Pérez Prado, among others.To ensure the health of our patrons, performers, and staff, Coronavirus (COVID‑19)safety measures will be in place. When arriving at the Auditorium, staff will guide you to a parking space in the lot behind our main building. Once parked, tune in to the corresponding FM Radio Station for a front and center musical experience, all while remaining socially distanced and safe. A limited amount of outdoor seating will be made available. When choosing your seating, please be sure to review the selected ticket type.About DranoffFor 34 years, the Dranoff International 2 Piano Foundation has been the world's leading champion of exclusively two piano repertoire and artistry. It is the only international foundation, accredited by the World Federation of International Music Competitions, to discover, promote, and award honors to top professional duo piano artists through its competition, commissions, and presentations of duo piano concerts. The Dranoff promotes awareness in a new generation of students of the transformational power of music and the arts through its multi-disciplinary, educational, and inspirational concert program, PIANO SLAM.About Miami Dade County AuditoriumThe Department directs the Art in Public Places program and serves its board, the Art in Public Places Trust, commissioning, curating, maintaining and promoting the County's art collection. The Department also manages, programs and operates the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, Joseph Caleb Auditorium, Miami-Dade County Auditorium, and South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, all dedicated to presenting and supporting excellence in the arts for the entire community.About the ArtistsEqually talented, these brothers dazzle with their artistic exuberance and passionate expression. Having played the piano since they each were six years old, Orlando Alonso and Orlay Alonso both attended the National School of the Arts in Havana, and earned degrees from Manhattan School of Music and Yale University, among several other prestigious institutions.As a duo, each brother brings his own signature style to the stage. Inspired by their communicative gifts, elegance and polish, the Alonso Brothers shine with a charismatic stage presence that is a pleasure to behold.