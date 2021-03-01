News By Tag
American Diversified Holdings Corporation (ADHC) Corporate Guidance
American Diversified Holdings Corporation addresses planned stock split and other corporate matters
Additionally the company affairs are posted in a public domain (ADHC) web site www.adhccorp.com
Key points:
1. There are no pending mergers in play for ADHC. There may very well be with private companies with similar names as ADHC in other States however the ADHC co quoted on OTC Markets is not looking at any merger candidates.
2. The SEC filing and issues of ADHC are self explanatory. The ADHC management plans to conduct a 25,000 to 1 reverse split of its common stock shortly upon resolution of the aforementioned SEC filings and matters
3.ADHC management us aware of certain social media promotions of a private company with similar name in another State. That co has nothing to do with the ADHC company quoted on OTC Markets
The readers are cautioned to consult with a securities registered broker for stock advice and not to relie upon social media and similar posts from individuals ex management or those with a hidden agenda.
This announcement appears on behalf of ADHC in the publication interest
More news and filings will follow on a weekly frequency and or additional supplemental information as required by the rules on a timely basis.
End
