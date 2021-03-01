American Diversified Holdings Corporation (ADHC) Corporate Guidance

American Diversified Holdings Corporation addresses planned stock split and other corporate matters

-- American Diversified Holdings Corporation a Nevada co non reporting SEC issuer stock symbol (ADHC) web site www.adhccorp.com the company reminds its followers and shareholders to review certain SEC voluntary filings on https://www.otcmarkets.com/filing/html?id=14718088&guid=8jVaU6q4kYTUMthAdditionally the company affairs are posted in a public domain (ADHC) web site www.adhccorp.comKey points:1. There are no pending mergers in play for ADHC. There may very well be with private companies with similar names as ADHC in other States however the ADHC co quoted on OTC Markets is not looking at any merger candidates.2. The SEC filing and issues of ADHC are self explanatory. The ADHC management plans to conduct a 25,000 to 1 reverse split of its common stock shortly upon resolution of the aforementioned SEC filings and matters3.ADHC management us aware of certain social media promotions of a private company with similar name in another State. That co has nothing to do with the ADHC company quoted on OTC MarketsThe readers are cautioned to consult with a securities registered broker for stock advice and not to relie upon social media and similar posts from individuals ex management or those with a hidden agenda.This announcement appears on behalf of ADHC in the publication interestMore news and filings will follow on a weekly frequency and or additional supplemental information as required by the rules on a timely basis.