 
News By Tag
* Film
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Film
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2021
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
54321
February 2021
2827


LACLA Presents Mexican Horror Documentary "Feral"

By:
 
LOS ANGELES - March 4, 2021 - PRLog -- Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles (LACLA) proudly presents the second annual Cine Nepantla on  Friday March 26 , 2021 featuring the Mexican horror documentary FERAL.

Due to the current pandemic health crisis, LACLA has decided to practice safe, social distancing by offering their Cine Nepantla for the first time in a virtual format.

The streaming will be available on the https://lacla.uscreen.io/   for the price of $5.00 starting Friday March 26 thru the 28th , a post -streaming discussion in English & Spanish with Director Andres Kaiser & Guido Segal, screenwriter and film critic.

This streaming of liminal, in-between spaces and states of being in films from Latin America and by directors of Latin American heritage will feature the Mexican horror documentary Feral.  Directed by the emerging Mexican filmmaker Andrés Kaiser, Feral takes place in the majestic landscape of the Oaxacan mountains, where videotape diaries and interviews reveal a shocking series of horrific events involving a psychoanalyst priest and his children patients.

Nepantla is a Nahuatl word which describes the state of living in-between different cultures. It can also refer to living in the borderlands or being at a literal or metaphorical crossroads. In line with this concept, Cine Nepantla aims to create a space in which meaningful dialogue among audiences of different socio-economic backgrounds, races, ethnicities, ages, abilities, genders, sexualities, nationalities, and religions can take place and effect change.

Somewhere in the Oaxacan mountains are the burnt-out remains of a shelter that housed a psychoanalyst priest who was obsessed with rehabilitating savage children to place them back into society. Through videotape diaries, viewers are treated to a portrait of a man whose singular pursuit of this goal saw him excommunicated from the church he holds dear, separated from society, and plagued by a self-doubt which chipped away at his humanity. However, a more sinister picture begins to emerge as interviews with individuals from the nearby village and his close family appears.

Kaiser's found-footage documentary weaves a spellbinding tale by featuring deep character explorations that threatens to spill into malevolence at any moment. Examining questions of blind faith, trust, and doubt, Kaiser explores the individual in relation to the church through a critical lens that highlights the hypocrisies prevalent within religion and builds on the idea of the "other," an ostracized figure both feared and reviled.

The videotape diaries reveal conflicting elements: the nobility of the disgraced priest's mission at odds with the unnatural goings-on that appear at the edges, leaving the audience unsettled. Kaiser keeps the truth hidden as long as possible, hinting at the horrors that lay buried deep within the film. A small cast of remarkable actors helps keep the atmosphere tense and frightening in the build-up to a haunting and unforgettable climax. Feral is a compelling debut that marks Kaiser as a talent to watch.

Watch trailer: https://youtu.be/L9jRHTiyfHk



Contact
Mariluz Gonzalez
***@vesperpublicrelations.com
End
Email:***@vesperpublicrelations.com Email Verified
Tags:Film
Industry:Film
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Vesper Public Relations News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Mar 04, 2021 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share