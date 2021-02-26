News By Tag
Coalition for Dialogue and Negotiations Statement on Human Rights Watch Report on Attack in Ebam
Report Details Newly Revealed March 2020 Rape of 20 Women, 4 with Disabilities by Republic of Cameroon Soldiers
By: Coalition for Dialogue and Negotiations
This report, coming a year on from the incidence, is indicative of the systematic atrocities reported, unreported or underreported and hidden by the government of Cameroon. If the people of Cameroon are ever to find justice and durable peace, it is imperative to document all the incidents of human rights abuse, the names of the victims, the perpetrators, and accomplices as well as any evidence that corroborates reported cases. Thanks to the work of Human Rights Watch, the international community is now aware of this horrific attack. The Coalition for Dialogue and Negotiations is working with partner organizations and global experts on Genocide and human rights to encourage people to share information about atrocities at reportscatrocities.info.
The Human Rights Watch report also illustrates the Cameroon government's refusal to acknowledge its crimes against humanity and the lack of transparency by the government in a bid to protect security officials perpetrating these crimes. This underscores the need for an international fact-finding mission to investigate atrocities committed on Southern Cameroonians.
The atrocity committed in Ebam adds to thousands the Cameroon government and the Cameroon Parliament have failed to investigate. On November 2, 2020, Human Rights Watch again reported that gunmen stormed a private school in Kumba, killing 7 children and injuring at least 13 others. On January 11, 2021, the Center for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa (CHRDA), a Cameroon-based NGO reported the killing of at least 8 civilians including children after Government of Cameroon forces invaded the village of Mautu. The ongoing armed conflict, without any negotiated path to peace in sight, necessitates an immediate designation of Temporary Protection Status (TPS) or the Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for those fleeing from the atrocities being committed.
The Coalition for Dialogue and Negotiations takes this opportunity to call on UN Human Rights High Commissioner - Michelle Bachelet Jeria and UN Human Rights Council President – Ambassador Nazhat Shameem Khan to launch an investigative mission in line with the Council's mandate in UNGA Resolution A/RES/60/251 of March 15, 2006.
We call on the United States Departments of State and Treasury to designate sanctions to perpetrators of these atrocities including to their immediate family members. We equally call on all other countries, Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union to leverage the Global Magnitsky instruments to hold to account individuals that perpetuate these atrocities. The Coalition strongly believes targeted sanctions to perpetrators of these abuses will stop the culture of impunity that breeds more violence and serve as an immediate accountability mechanism.
