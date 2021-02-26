News By Tag
The War and Treaty: A new sound you'll want around
Dr. Willie Jolley interviews the stellar duo who have taken music to the next level
Tanya Blount-Trotter first found acclaim in the movie, Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit, where she sang the duet with Lauren Hill that became a sensation! She went on to record albums and perform a number of theatrical productions. She survived an abusive marriage and a number of ups and downs.
Michael Trotter joined the Army and was sent to Iraq. He was overwhelmed with fear and anxiety. His commanding officer knew he had an interest in music and allowed him to spend time in Saddam Hussein's Palace, where he learned to play piano on Saddam's personal piano. Michael's commanding officer was killed in combat, but Michael survived the battles, returning to America with PTSD. He survived a divorce and began traveling and singing. He met Tanya and they collaborated on music projects, fell in love and got married.
Their interview with Dr. Willie Jolley focuses on their personal stories, their music and their message about how to overcome adversity.
They are now developing new material as they get through their latest adversity, which is losing all their performance dates due to the pandemic! They have been in demand on virtual stages and now are primed for a national new critically acclaimed hit album called Hearts Town.
They have successfully brought their powerful and unique sound to stages across the country, opening for the legendary Al Green and touring with Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell. The War and Treaty are set to begin touring again in late March. Tickets are available for purchase through September on their website www.thewarandtreaty.com.
The Willie Jolley Wealthy Ways Show airs every Saturday at 4pm ET, and Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm on Sirius XM 141 HUR Voices. Dr. Jolley also has a featured segment, "Wake and Win with Dr. Willie Jolley" on the Erica Campbell Show. The author of multiple international bestsellers, his book An Attitude of Excellence, is a testament to his principles and strategies.
Dr. Jolley uses his public platform to pursue his mission of empowering and encouraging people to rise above their circumstances and maximize their potential. He teaches the Jolley Method to help people win more. He has gone on to be named "One of the Outstanding Five Speakers in the World" by the 175,000 members of Toastmasters International. He currently speaks virtually, live and internationally to organizations that want and need a comeback mindset.
Stay up to date on upcoming events and interviews by visiting https://winwithwillie.com.
