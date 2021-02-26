News By Tag
Swimming Safari Swim School partners w/ Hope Floats -swim lessons for underprivileged kids
Swimming Safari will now be offering swim lessons to families who cannot afford to pay for swim lessons through the cooperation of Hope Floats.
Hope Floats Foundation is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to prevent drownings by providing scholarships for swim lessons. Hope Floats partners with local communities to offer financial need-based scholarships at over 200 swim school locations in 31 states. Swimming Safari Swim School is joining forces with Hope Floats to provide scholarships for swim lessons for children in Jacksonville, who otherwise do not have access.
The equivalent of thirteen school buses full of children die each year in the United States due to drowning. Studies at the National Institute of Health show that swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88%.
"There's a huge need for swim lessons, and the kids that need them the most – lower socio-economic level kids – they're not getting them," said Cindy Tonnesen, founder of the Hope Floats Foundation. She continued, "We are saving kids, but there are more we need to reach, and we have the ability and resources to do it."
"Swimming Safari Swim School is excited to pay it forward in our community and we're excited to support and offer scholarships for swim lessons in our community. This has been a long-time desire of mine: to provide swim lessons to all, throughout the North Florida area. It is SO important for all children to learn to swim in our community, especially living here in Florida with so much water surrounding us! Now, because of our partnership with Hope Floats, we can do this and save so many more lives!" said Joani Maskell, founder of Swimming Safari Swim School.
About Swimming Safari Swim School - Swimming Safari is the industry leader in swim instruction in NorthEast Florida. Our program has taught thousands of children and adults to swim and be safe. In. our 90-degree, salt water, indoor pool, children from all walks of life can feel comfortable in a nurturing environment to learn to swim. Our mission is to provide every student with the skills needed to become Safe, Happy, and Confident in the water! See more: www.swimmingsafari.com.
About Hope Floats Foundation – Hope Floats Foundation is a nonprofit founded in 2016 committed to impacting the statistics on worldwide drowning. The Hope Floats model is a simple, sustainable way for swim schools to provide scholarships for high-quality swim lessons in their community. To learn more about the Hope Floats Foundation, see a listing of swim school partners, or donate, please visit www.hopefloats.foundation or www.swimmingsafarari.com
