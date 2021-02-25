News By Tag
CTH Welcomes New Board Chair and Two Trustees
ABOUT THE BOARD
Aliya Nelson; Partner with the law firm of Taylor English Duma, LLP
With nearly 20 years of experience, Nelson guides clients through a wide range of corporate, entertainment and licensing matters. "As we embark on CTH's growth into new media, we are thrilled to have legal talent like Ms. Nelson," said Ty Jones, Producing Artistic Director of CTH. "Aliya's broad experience with media and corporate transactions allows her to specifically guide CTH through matters material to intellectual property and proprietary content. Since live theatre is on pause, CTH needs the skilled guidance of Ms. Nelson as we pivot to the digital/virtual space."
Among Nelson's broad range of experience, she has represented established start-up marketing agencies, sports, media and technology companies, directed financial institutions and real estate developers through a variety of corporate transactional matters and has knowledge in a broad array of sophisticated entertainment and licensing issues while working with Grammy award-winning artists, songwriters and producers.
"I am thrilled to be joining the Classical Theatre of Harlem, a company I feel is changing the face of American theatre."
Nelson is also actively engaged in civic, charitable and philanthropic organizations. She has served as the executive director of a non-profit think tank and advocacy group founded to encourage economic and political activity, and address issues faced by people of color within the United States and Africa. She is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and Jack and Jill of America, Inc.
Nelson earned her undergraduate degrees from Rutgers College and her law degree from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, Yeshiva University.
Dr. Terri Cooper, Deloitte's Vice Chair of External DEI
Cooper is currently Deloitte's Vice Chair of External Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) where she focuses on fostering Deloitte's external brand and helping to drive market-facing efforts.
Cooper has a personal passion and commitment to growing and developing talent at all levels. As chief inclusion officer, Cooper drove Deloitte's strategy to recruit, develop, and advance a diverse workforce and foster an inclusive environment. Cooper led Deloitte's inaugural Inclusion Summit and Day of Understanding, which fostered courageous conversations on DEI topics. She advanced inclusive leadership at all levels and established inclusion as a core leadership capability.
Cooper has more than two decades of experience working in various capacities of the life sciences and health care industry, including participating in a broad range of strategic advisory services. She has created new global operating models; supported the integration of development, regulatory, and drug safety functions in several Life Sciences company mergers; restructured all aspects of the research and development (R&D) value chain; and driven increased cost and efficiency measures.
Cooper serves as a frequent speaker on diversity, equity, and inclusion issues and trends. She spearheaded the State of Inclusion annual research as well as represented Deloitte at Davos, Fortune's Most Powerful Women, and Women Leaders Global Forum. In 2019, she was named to Crain's New York Notable Women in Accounting. She is also a board member for the Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership Strategic Board of Advisors.
Cooper holds a Joint Honors Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry and Pharmacology and a Ph.D. in Pharmacology from the University of London, UK.
Patrick Bradford, founding partner of Bradford Edwards & Varlack LLP
Patrick A. Bradford, Harlem, NY, is a practicing attorney specializing in complex commercial litigation. He is a founding partner of Bradford Edwards & Varlack LLP. His practice areas include antitrust, securities, employment, environmental and qui tam (whistleblower)
ABOUT THE CLASSICAL THEATRE OF HARLEM
The Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH) is an American theatre company that tells stories through the lens of the African diaspora. It does critical social and artistic work that honors Harlem's cultural legacy. CTH combines original adaptations, music, and dance to present great classics of world literature as well as contemporary works that will standst of time while being truly reflective of the diversity of ideas and racial tapestry that is America. Since its founding in 1999, CTH has presented works ranging from traditional classical playwrights (Anton Chekhov, Euripides and William Shakespeare)
The company serves over 18,000 live audience members (pre-pandemic)
Visit CTH online: https://cthnyc.org
