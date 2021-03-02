News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
NOSACONN Joins NOLA Mayor Cantrell In Call For Russell Wilson To Go Marching In With Saints
By: Wright Enterprises www.wrightnow.biz
As New Orleans Mayor, LaToya Cantrell calls for NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara Wilson to be in that number when the "Saints Go Marching In," Damon J. Batiste of NOLA's Royal Family of Music and founder of NOSACONN, Inc. (New Orleans South Africa Connection) joins with Mayor Cantrell in her call for the power couple to be a part of the NOLA culture, as he salutes the Mayor and Actress Connie Chiume of South Africa, during the first week of Women's History Month that kicks off today, Monday, March 1, 2021!
"Great call Mayor Cantrell," said Damon J. Batiste. "There's nothing like NOLA's culture and it would be great for Russell and Ciara to join our history that has impacted the world." As an aside, Batiste reminds everyone that Ciara is not a stranger to NOLA's Main Stage and The Essence Magazine Festival that Batiste helped to birth in New Orleans. He was instrumental in the creation of the 2016 Durban Essence Festival in South Africa. "That was a major call and move by Mayor Cantrell that came just as Black History Month was ending and Women's History Month begins. She's making history of her own on some many levels as New Orleans Chief Executive Officer."
Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Twitter: https://twitter.com/
NOSACONN, the keeper and importer of New Orleans culture of music, food and fun, has been instrumental in its mission to produce outdoor concerts, educational workshops, empowerment seminars, business expositions, and youth enhancement programs. Recognized in the field of arts, culture & education on a local, regional and international level as a tremendous networking tool for job creation, tourism, and self-empowerment, NOSACONN has also served as an incubator for economic sustainability.
The empowerment of women is among the initiatives of NOSACONN. In recognition of the launch of Women's History Month, NOSACONN, also salutes Connie Chiume of South Africa, who appeared in the film "Black Panther."
Connie Chiume: https://youtu.be/
"We have worked with Connie Chiume over the years and it's our honor to salute her during Women's History Month," said Batiste. "It's interesting to note that her fellow artist in 'Black Panther', the late Chadwick Boseman is being recognized today with the Golden Globe's Best Actor Award," added Batiste, who recently appeared in NOLA.com's "Mardi Gras for All Ya'll" with the Batiste Fathers and Sons of the New Millennium. "Mardi Gras for All Ya'll" was a 3-day virtual event hosted by NBC News' Hoda Kotb with special guests including the Governor of Louisiana, John Bel Edwards, Cam Jordan, JJ Redick, Jimmy Buffett, Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Leo Nocentelli and George Porter Jr. of the Meters and more.
In related news, two New Orleans hometown musical heroes who have performed and traveled the world with the NOSACONN family, are in the running for Grammys. Christian Scott and also Jon Batiste of NOLA's Royal Family of Music, The Batistes. Additionally, Jon won a Golden Globe Award for "Best Original Score" for "Soul" with Trent Renzor and Atticus Ross (https://pitchfork.com/
For more information about NOSACONN, contact Damon J. Batiste at nosaconn@gmail.com and/or visit www.nosaconn.com.
Contact
Wright Enterprises
***@wrightnow.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 02, 2021