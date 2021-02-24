News By Tag
Olympic Medalist Marlen Esparza and Jamie Mitchell Join Historic 'SUPERWOMEN' All-Female Boxing Card
VIVE Network Joins Broadcasters Televising Shields vs. Dicaire Pay Per View
By: Salita Promotions
And, in a special development for eager fans worldwide, pioneering digital platform VIVE Network will join InDemand Pay-Per-View and livestreaming platform FITE.TV in showing the groundbreaking event for a price of USD $29.95. A very special event pre-show begins Friday night at 8PM EST | 7PM CST | 5PM PST.
The popular Esparza (8-1, 1 KO) of Houston will return to action for the first time this year against rugged Canadian veteran Shelly Barnett (3-1-2, 2 KO) in a six-round bantamweight special attraction. And in the broadcast opener, undefeated bantamweight prospect Jamie "The Miracle" Mitchell (5-0-2, 3 KO) of Pacific Grove, California, will look to continue her climb up the 118-pound rankings against tough Florida-based veteran Noemi "La Rebelde / No-No" Bosques (12-15-3, 2 KO) over six rounds.
Both fights will be presented in support of the 10-round 154-pound unification showdown between undefeated three-division and current WBC/WBO Super Welterweight World champion Claressa Shields and also unbeaten IBF Super Welterweight World Champion Marie-Eve Dicaire, as well as the potentially explosive co-main event featuring undefeated former amateur standout Danielle Perkins (2-0, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas, fighting an eight-round rematch to her exciting non-stop slugfest with Waycross, Georgia's Monika "Lay Em Down" Harrison (2-1, 1 KO) for the WBC Silver Heavyweight Championship. In another intriguing, televised match-up, undefeated Logan Holler (9-0-1, 3 KO) of Columbia, South Carolina, will take on Newark, Delaware, veteran Schemelle Baldwin (3- 1-2, 2 KO) over eight tough rounds.
Marlen Esparza, the 2012 Olympic bronze medalist in the women's flyweight division at the summer games in London, is the only other American woman besides Claressa Shields to win an Olympic medal in the sport of boxing. Esparza, like Shields, also won an amateur world championship at the 2014 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Jeju, South Korea. The addition of Esparza makes a total of three former amateur world champions on the card, with Danielle Perkins having also won in 2019.
"I'm excited to be fighting on this historic all-women's card around International Women's Day and to be reunited with my 2012 Olympic teammate Claressa Shields," said Esparza. "I also want to thank my opponent for taking this fight. I'm looking forward to representing all female fighters on March 5 and putting on a great performance. I want all my fans to tune in to this pay-per-view. This is a great night for women's boxing and I'm grateful to be a part of it."
"I am delighted to add more super talent to this incredible all-female PPV event," said Dmitriy Salita. "Marlen Esparza is an elite championship fighter who rounds out this already excellent fight card."
Pay Per View tickets are available at http://bit.ly/
Danielle Jacaman, Communications Director
VIVE Network, LLC
***@vivetv.network
