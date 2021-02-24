News By Tag
JFRN Expands to Atlanta; Syndicates The Doug Collins Show 3-4 PM Daily
"Freedom WMLB AM1690" will air on legacy Atlanta radio station WMLB AM 1690.
By: WMLB AM 1690
The new format will air on legacy Atlanta radio station WMLB AM 1690 under a Local Marketing Agreement (LMA) until the full purchase is made.
JFRN currently owns three radio stations in Virginia, anchored by the John Fredericks Show, which runs 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM daily across much of Virginia. The new Atlanta station will operate under the John Fredericks Radio Network conglomerate.
"News-talk radio is the last bastion of free and unencumbered speech in America," talk show host and CEO John Fredericks said. "It's our final frontier of free speech, and it's a community devoid of the cancel culture now stifling and squashing free and open discussion in our country. We are honored to bring our fresh and dynamic brand of news-talk radio and cutting-edge commentary to our Atlanta metro listeners."
Doug Collins Launches New Syndicated Radio Show
JFRN is proud to announce a new syndicated radio talk show, "The Doug Collins Show" debuting on March 1. Collins is a former Georgia Congressman and former ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. Collins' show will be aired Monday through Friday 3:00-4:00 PM live from Atlanta. More Georgia affiliates for The Doug Collins Show will be added in March.
"We are very excited to have Doug as part of our radio syndicated network and I believe his show will become immediate must-listen radio not only in Georgia but nationally,"
"The Doug Collins show will be on the front lines in the fight for conservative ideas that make a difference in the lives of people," Collins said. "It's conservatives that believe in the people and The Doug Collins Show will be the place where the ideas for tomorrow are birthed." Liberals love to tell us what is wrong with us and what we should be scared of," the former U.S. Rep. added. "My show will be a place where good ideas are nurtured, government encroachment is fought against, and the worth of the individual will be celebrated."
Collins described his show as a mix of interviews that will span the political and the social gamut pointing to what is good in our country and how we can make it better. "Listen to the show to be challenged, lifted up, motivated, angered -- but never bored," Collins promised.
Freedom WMLB AM 1690's lineup includes: John Fredericks 6-10 AM, War Room with Steve Bannon 10 AM-Noon, News On with Miranda Khan Noon-1 PM, The Dave Ramsey Show 1-3 PM, Doug Collins Show 3-4 PM, Outside the Beltway 4-5 PM, War Room Live - Evening Edition Stephen K. Bannon 5-6 PM, Mark Levin 6-9 PM, News of the Day 9-10 PM and Caravan to Midnight with John B. Wells 10 PM to Midnight. Red Eye Radio from 12 Midnight to 6 AM takes the line-up full circle to John Fredericks in the morning.
Stephen K. Bannon, former senior strategic advisor to President Trump and host of the wildly popular War Room show airing live on the network, heralded the company's move into Atlanta.
"Georgia is new the firewall for freedom," Bannon said.
"As Georgia goes so goes the nation; as the nation goes so goes the world--The War Room arrives to undergird the Trump movement and give the deplorables a platform to not simply be heard—but to take action," Bannon added.
Freedom WMLB AM 1690 will also be the Atlanta flagship for Virginia Military Institute Keydets football - playing a spring college football schedule in the SOCON - and will broadcast an east coast high school baseball game of the week this spring.
For more information, contact John Fredericks at John@JFRadioshow.com.
To contact Doug Collins for comment, please email Doug Collins at doug@dogwoodstrategies.org.
Tune into Freedom WMLB AM 1690...Trucking The Truth: Atlanta's Free Speech Blow Torch! Listen to the station's live stream at https://wmlb1690.com.
Media Contact
John Fredericks
john@jfradioshow.com
757-692-1710
End
