Spring into a new home at Heritage at Highland Park
The new townhome community from American Properties Realty, Inc. is located just a half-mile from downtown Highland Park.
By: American Properties Realty, Inc.
The 1.8-square mile borough is home of the Highland Park Street Fair and Craft Show (mark your calendar for May 3!), a lively Main Street with dozens of shops and restaurants, not to mention an outdoor movie theater, art in the park and fresh farmers' market. Less than a half-mile from the desirable venues on Raritan Avenue is one of the most sought-after new townhome communities in Middlesex County – Heritage at Highland Park.
"Heritage at Highland Park is an intimate community tucked between New Brunswick and Edison," said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of American Properties Realty, Inc. "A lot of our homebuyers work in New York City and want to take advantage of the easy commute and the wonderful downtown that Highland Park offers."
Located at the crossroads of Janeway and Cleveland Avenues, Heritage at Highland Park is now 50 percent sold out! Those interested are encouraged to inquire about quick delivery homes. Private, in-person appointments are also available and can easily be booked online (https://heritageathighlandpark-
For those looking to take the next step, Heritage at Highland Park currently offers two quick move-in homes, the Brookside and the Aurora, available with a $10,000 incentive – must use builder's preferred lender, Caliber Home Loans. "We invite you to tour these beautiful new homes that feature exciting upgrades at a fraction of the cost," said Csik. "As an added benefit, interest rates are low and will likely go up from here, so act quickly to take advantage of a new home before it's too late."
The Brookside Alt-B (Unit 1005) offers 1,975 sq. ft. of living space with three bedrooms, three baths, a patio and a one-car garage. "This home is ideal for entertaining with open concept living, a large living/dining area and a kitchen with breakfast bar," said Csik. "Other highlights include hardwood floors, upgraded tiles, upgraded lighting, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances."
The Aurora (unit 904) features 1,660 sq. ft. of living space with three bedrooms, three baths and a one-car garage. Other highlights include: Hardwood flooring, upgraded tiles, upgraded lighting, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The final price of this home after the incentive is $437,686.
Just one mile to the New Brunswick Train Station and close to Routes 1, 18 and I-95, Heritage at Highland Park is an easy commute to Manhattan. It is also a short drive to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers New Brunswick. Ideal for growing families, the community is part of the highly regarded Highland Park School District.
Townhomes are priced from the mid $400s. The Heritage at Highland Park Sales Office is located at 408 Dickson Court in Highland Park (GPS: 229 Cleveland Avenue – follow signs). The Sales Office is open by appointment only. Virtual tours and online chats are still available.
To schedule a one-on-one appointment, click here (https://heritageathighlandpark-
About American Properties Realty, Inc.
American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 45-year tradition of introducing award winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of over 10,000 residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to award-winning master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.
https://www.americanproperties.net/
