News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Ronald Nelson, MD
Dr. Nelson discusses lichen planopilaris, a rare skin condition that is estimated to be the cause of baldness in about 1.25% of cases
Lichen planopilaris is a rare inflammatory condition that results in patchy, progressive, permanent hair loss mainly on the scalp. Several forms are recognized such as classic lichen planopilaris, also known as follicular lichen planus, frontal fibrosing alopecia and Graham-Little syndrome. To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Nelson, please visit https://vimeo.com/
About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical is focused on identifying, acquiring and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets five products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)
About Ronald "Junior" Nelson, MD
Dr. Nelson moved to Tennessee to attend Vanderbilt University School of Medicine after completing his undergraduate studies at Stanford University in California. During medical school, he was elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society as a third-year student. Following graduation from medical school, he entered the United States Air Force at Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi. While at Keesler, Dr. Nelson finished a medical internship and then trained in aerospace medicine. He served as a flight surgeon for F-15 Eagle Fighter Squadrons at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska and Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. Dr. Nelson flew almost 850 flight hours in Air Force aircraft, including nearly 150 flights in the F-15D. Dr. Nelson deployed to Japan, Korea, Singapore, Guam, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Iceland on Air Force missions during his military service. He was named Pacific Air Force Flight Surgeon of the Year in 1994 and Air Combat Command Flight Surgeon of the Year in 1998.
Dr. Nelson left the Air Force in 1999 to begin his dermatology residency training at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and upon completion, received board certification by the American Board of Dermatology. He practiced at Vanderbilt Dermatology clinics in Franklin and Shelbyville before joining Murfreesboro Dermatology Clinic. He founded Stones River Dermatology in 2010 with practice locations in Murfreesboro and Smyrna, TN. For additional information about Dr. Nelson, please visit https://stonesriverdermatology.com/
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Fortress individually, a partner company individually, or Fortress together with one or more partner companies, as dictated by context. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships;
Contact
Jaclyn Jaffe and William Begien
Fortress Biotech, Inc.
ir@fortressbiotech.com
781-652-4500
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse