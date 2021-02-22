News By Tag
Selling Your Home Safely During COVID-19
Local Real Estate Broker provides the perfect solution for selling your home safely during COVID.
By: Brett Furman Group
Brett Furman, owner of RE/MAX Classic offers Virtual Reality Walkthrough & Three-Dimensional (3-D) Matterport Tour programs to every single home seller the Brett Furman Group represents. The benefits of this technology solution are many and include the following:
Increases Sales Price - Sellers obtain a higher selling price. According to Redfin: Homes sell for $50,100 more than comparable homes thanks to 3-D Matterport Tours.
Decreases Market Time – Results from two different Matterport blog researchers noted: Homes sell an average of 10 days faster, decreasing time on the market up to 31%.
Produces more leads - Generates more leads for the seller. According to REA Group: Buyers are 60% more likely to email an agent, and 95% more likely to call an agent, about a property they've seen a 3-D Matterport of.
Always open, Open House - A virtual tour is like a full-time, 24 hours per day, 7 days a week open house. That means the home is available for buyers to tour anytime, saving the seller from preparing the home for showings.
Stress reduction - Sellers do not need to worry about cleaning up and staging their home quite as often as they might if their listing did not feature a virtual reality walkthrough & 3-D tour. This is important when a family is still living in their home while it is listed for sale. Alleviating stress and increasing the likelihood that buyers who do visit, are serious about the property.
Measurements – Matterport measurement mode helps the buyer make detailed measurements of the walls, windows, & furniture, reducing the need for them to return to your home.
Curious to see if COVID-19 had an impact on the usage of virtual tours in the school districts of Great Valley, Tredyffrin-Easttown, Radnor, Lower Merion, and Haverford, Brett Furman Group conducted a research study and found the following:
Prior to COVID-19, the overall usage by real estate agents was at 32.4%. However, during COVID-19, usage fell by 2.4% to 30%.
Furman found this decline in usage troubling since home sellers are not reaping all the benefits of the technology which promotes safety and social distancing. He said views of his virtual reality walkthrough & 3-D Matterport Tour features have increased nearly sixfold since January 2020. This averages out to 759 visitors per listing! Mr. Furman cited the boost when lockdowns, designed to slow the spread of COVID-19, canceled many in-person home tours.
Another astounding find Brett Furman Group discovered during their research study is the lack of floorplans available. "Only 8% of listings currently on the market include a floorplan, which is actually up from the mere 4% last April" Furman shared while shaking his head in disbelief. He continued to state, "We provide a floorplan on all of our listings. Home sellers could be leaving money on the table and taking longer to sell by missing out on this technology."
If you are thinking about selling and want to arrange a 3-D Matterport tour of your home with a floor plan, please call 610-687-6060 or visit www.BrettFurman.com.
Contact
Brett Furman
brett@brettfurman.com
610-687-6060
