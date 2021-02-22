Attention all school Superintendents, Principals, Teachers, School Maintenance and Bus Departments

BiOXO SOLUTIONS goal is to provide products that fight against germs & viruses, which will help our global community return to a healthy and safe environment. We have the worlds first sanitizer system designed exclusively for school buses.

-- Our patented dispense systems and cleaning products can be easily placed in strategic locations allowing everyone the ability to clean areas like your home, offices, classrooms, school buses, gas pumps, bathroom stalls, checkout stands, etc. Our purpose is to create an environment of safety that will prevent the spread of harmful viruses and pandemics in the future. We want you and your loved ones to feel safe and secure knowing you can clean and defend against unnecessary spread of microscopic dangers.MEET OUR CEONichol brings years of experience and entrepreneurial success. Nichol is a mother of 3 amazing kids and a widow to her loving late husband of 25 years. At the age of 21 Nichol created her first company with 50 employees. "Party Central" was a children's entertainment company specializing in 500 corporate events a year. Simultaneously she and her husband owned and operated an orthopedic distribution supply company "Northwest Joints" in 3 states of the Pacific Northwest.Among being a successful business owner, she is also a published bestselling author and public speaker on life's adversities. Her passion for creating a product line not only useful but necessary is rewarding. With Nichols medical background she possesses, she has seen and experienced firsthand the damages of unclean sanitary issues.Since Nichol has taken on the development of "The Toilet Buddy", she has always embraced the expanded need for this technology. Nichol's vision for "The Toilet Buddy" to be placed in all public locations and not just the restrooms was her drive from day one.With the shock of the COVID-19 virus hitting the world in the first quarter of 2020, the need to launch this product immediately became even more apparent. Nichol promptly built a team focused on research and development, which inspired innovating "The Toilet Buddy" into a 2-in-1 disinfectant wipe and hand sanitizer dispense system. It was important for Nichol and her team to create a compact dispense system strategically placed in our world helping in the reopening of our communities. This event led to the rebranding of "Tidy Buddies, LLC" to "BiOXO SOLUTIONS, LLC".MEET OUR CHIEF OFFICER AND TEXAS SALES MANAGER.Prior joining BiOXO SOLUTIONS Cameron spent the last 19 years working in the IT industry as a Software Engineer, Data Analyst and Business Process Management consultant. Cameron has consulted for the Department of Defense, state and local government agencies, healthcare and insurance providers and multiple banks in the U.S. and Canada.Cameron has 4 children with his late wife Michelle, a dance instructor, and has been blessed with 5 step-children with his wife Mindy, a special education teacher. Perhaps it is having a house full of children, and being married to teachers that drives Cameron's passion to help our local communities, especially our schools, extracurricular providers and places of worship stay safe as they meet the needs of our youth.Sales people needed. Contact CEO Nichol Behrens 509-380-8285 nichol@bioxosolutions.com