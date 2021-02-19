News By Tag
The 2021 Encore Gospel Celebration Of Unity Virtual Concert don't miss it
2021 is nothing like 2020, we have had some challenges, but this year proves to be our best ever. A guiding force for uniting the country in peace and love is The 2021 Encore Gospel Celebration of Unity Concert. Everyone needs to see this concert.
By: Josh Steinbeck
The event features 18 of the most acclaimed and talented Gospel artists in the world. To create one of the largest virtual concerts on earth, it took a herculean effort. They did it all for us, creating a moment for our families to sit back and enjoy an amazing celebration of unity, peace, and love. We finally have a chance to quiet the outside noise even if for only 2 hours. It's a respite we all need and quite frankly want. Here is how we can all watch the concert and the hours and times it will be available:
The dynamic gospel extravaganza premieres on February 27th at 8 PM EST and will be available for streaming until March 1st at 12:00 AM. The Encore Gospel Celebration of Unity Concert boasts 18 of the top Gospel artists in the world. This is a one-of-a-kind Encore Gospel Celebration of Unity Concert that will uplift your spirit. This virtual COVID-Compliant concert gives everyone a front-row seat thus, allowing you to be entertained and blessed by some of the most celebrated Gospel artists in the world.
What's wonderful is that you can view it from the comfort of your sofa or create your own dance floor right in your living room. With their producing partner, Never before has a star-studded group of so many of the top Gospel performers convened for one event. In addition, celebrated actor Anthony Anderson will host the event and Morris Chestnut and Lamman Rucker will make special presentations. The evening will also be graced with the presence of the Queen of Gospel Music Pastor Shirley Caesar and Golden Globe and NAACP Image Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson.
This virtual concert is a chance not only for you to be inspired, but to gift a ticket to a family, friend, or relative. It's always better to give than to receive. Bless someone with this remarkable gift of praise and unity. The lineup is amazing. After 2020, we all need something positive to look forward to. 2021 has brought us "The Encore Gospel Celebration of Unity Virtual Concert" as a final event honoring Black History Month. No detail was left out of this concert. It is truly a spectacular event that you must witness to believe. You will be dazzled by the lineup of celebrated Gospel superstars including Fred Hammond, Tye Tribbett, Israel Houghton, Le'Andria Johnson, Marvin Sapp, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Deitrick Haddon, Jonathan McReynolds, Ghanian gospel sensation Joe Mettle, and many, many more!
Your virtual ticket gets you a front-row seat to this amazing awe-inspiring Encore Gospel Celebration of Unity. We will always be stronger together, Not only is this the theme for "The Encore Gospel Celebration of Unity," this Concert was created to start an inspirational movement. Here is how you get your tickets: Go to https://celebrationofunity.org and be a part of worldwide healing because we are stronger together. You can also gift tickets to your family, friends, and relatives on the site. You will be so glad you did!
