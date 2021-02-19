High Country Real Estate Agents Promote Homes To MORE Buyers For MORE Money

As the real estate market continues to change, these local agents have mastered the art of "Target Marketing" to expose their properties to the most opportune buyers, thus selling them for more money.

If you've followed the High Country real estate market, you've undoubtedly heard of Mountain Life Realty, they are amongst the most respected Realtors around when it comes to marketing homes to sell for the most money. Now, they've one-upped themselves with the latest addition to their advertising arsenal with what they call their "Target Marketing" approach.The ancient approach of placing your home in magazines, along with other listings is now a thing of the past. Terri and Derek Boyer, founders of Mountain Life Realty have perfected an approach to Target Marketing. They invest their own money to expose your property to the most opportune buyer based on their current interests, hobbies, family size, age, net worth and credit score.In today's world, marketing is all about matching your product to the prospects that are most likely to have an interest. Much like when you're at the grocery store and you see coupons print based on the products you tend to buy.When asked how this new-age approach to selling homes for more works, Terri said: "If a home is in a highly desirable school district, that usually comes with a little higher property taxes. There's no sense in marketing that home to retirees but it's a perfect fit for a family that have children of school age years. If the home has a fenced yard, we can expose it to those that have the appropriate income and have a dog. If it has a wine cellar, we can market to those that subscribe to Wine Connoisseur Magazine or have a wine collection. This allows buyers to absolutely fall in love with the home, often times meaning they'll pay a premium for something that matches their exact criteria. Essentially, we can market it as their "Dream Home" even though it would be considered "just another home for sale" to the general public. That's why we can sell homes for more money. With the marketing data available from online and offline marketing firms, it doesn't make sense for an agent to simply list a home on the MLS and wait for a possible contract sometime down the road."For homeowners, selling your home fast and for top dollar is their biggest priority. Utilizing an agent that understands superior marketing and exposure can potentially allow you to net a lot more money from the sale of the property.