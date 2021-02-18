News By Tag
2021 Santa Fe Film Festival Awards Announced
Top Honors go to "The Kennedy Incident" for Best Picture, The Horror Crowd for Best Director, among other categories including Native Cinema, LGBTQ+, Latin and Afro Cinema.
By: Santa Fe Film Festival
"Even though we were virtual, we live-streamed the ceremony and had the winning filmmakers available for a quick Zoom acceptance, some from as far away as Estonia," said Nani Rivera, Santa Fe Film Festival Director. "We understand how important our festival is for filmmakers and we worked very hard to show this was a 'real' festival that supports both traditional and inclusive categories from Narrative, Documentaries, International, Student, Afro Cinema, Animation, Latin Ciné, LGBTQ+, Native Cinema, Sisters of Cinema and along with a Spotlight on New Mexico during our festival."
The Santa Fe Film Festival also worked with Galerie Züger of Santa Fe for their one time only live-stream event of a special curation of art from Earl Biss, known as the greatest colorist of the 20th century, to coincide with the screening of EARL BISS – The Spirit Who Walks Among His People, which was also the winner of the Best of Native Cinema category.
The SFFF awards ceremony winners were selected from 103 feature-length and 390 short films from more than 500 submissions and were showcased online via the Santa Fe Film Festival's online streaming platform by local tech company, Xerb.TV which also offers a revenue share to the filmmakers, which further cements the focus of the festival in supporting independent filmmakers.
Using the power of social media, the Santa Fe Film Festival was able to not only do live, in-studio interviews at during the festival, but reached out to a number of filmmakers for zoom interviews in advance of the festival, connecting filmmakers and keeping the energy high during the festival and also had a special online lounge for filmmakers.
We are grateful for this year's jurors who are recognized in their field for accomplishments in the arts, technical craft and storytelling. Find out more on our website.
Here Are Your 2021 Santa Fe Film Festival Award Winners
Best Picture
THE KENNEDY INCIDENT
Best Director
The Horror Crowd
Best Story
DeLorean – Living the Dream
Best Short
EXIT PACKAGE
Best Feature
Broken Gaiete*
Best Film Experience
Übel
Best Documentary
Stand Up Stand Out: The Making of a Comedy Movement
Best Performance
The Garage
Best Cinematography
Under the Lights
Best Music in Film
Knock Knock
Best International Film
Champion
Best Animated Film
Metro6
Spotlight on New Mexico
Overturned Bucket
Sisters of Cinema Award
Player One
Best Music Video
Jabee "Hope"
Best of Native Cinema
EARL BISS – The Spirit Who Walks Among His People
Best of Latin Ciné
Rizo
Best of Afro Cinema
AUGUSTUS
Best of LGBTQ+
Jesse James
About the Santa Fe Film Festival
The Original Santa Fe Film Festival celebrates all facets of cinematic arts – here in New Mexico, regionally and globally. Our annual event honors everyone working both behind the scenes and on-screen to bring the best of film creation, production, and showings to the public. We constantly seek improvement in our respective crafts and provide filmmakers with resources to pursue their dreams. To that end, the Santa Fe Film Festival focuses on bringing together distinguished industry specialists and discriminating movie lovers through accessible screenings, panels, workshops, and parties.
The Festival will continue to grow as the leading exhibition and educational portal for all things cinematic in New Mexico. The Santa Fe Film Festival is a cultural, not-for-profit 501 (c) (3) organization. For more info, please visit http://santafefilmfestival.com.
Contact
Stephanie Piche
MingleMediaTV
***@minglemediatv.com
