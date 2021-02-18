News By Tag
5 Things All Young Democrats In The United States Should Know In 2021
Do not let anything that happens or has happened in American history be important enough that you're willing to close your heart and mind over it.
By: Stoop Juice
5 things Young Democrats should know in 2021 are:
1- Be Proactive: Anticipate future problems, needs, or changes. Once Democrats have the big data about the state of the country, the thinking goes, we can be proactive about fiscal sustainability, cut costs and foster realistic relationships based on economic truths with the business community.
2- Stop using the ugly, underwhelming parts of American history to enable a culture of false sense of entitlement. Transparent conversations on race relations should be more rational and less emotional. We can't let anything that happened in American history be important enough that we're willing to close our hearts and minds over it.
3- Understand the "Iron Men Argument": Building an "iron man" argument (rather than a "straw man") for beliefs and viewpoints we don't necessarily agree with helps to sharpen our critical thinking and build a more well-rounded and intelligent perspective. The test of a first rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposed ideas in the mind at the same time, and still retain the ability to function.
4- Understand Economic Paradoxes: The current dominant approach to capitalism suggests that we should create a largely unregulated system. But there are alternatives. It is possible to move away from the free market and build a better, fairer, and safer capitalist system. Should we give government a little more power in the economic system? What processes could be put in place to minimize corruption if we limit the ability of bankers to make risky investment choices? Would picking Democratic bureaucrats over bankers allow society to make more informed and safer economic choices? Let us by all means seek to increase opportunities for all. We have to do a better job of acknowledging/
5- Listen To Your Opponents: learn from ideas you dislike. We should listen carefully to our intellectual enemies since bits of the truth are always getting scattered to unappealing and peculiar places and we must put in the work to make sense of them. For example, nationalism had the terrible manifestations of the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Why do you think that is? Could it be the need for people to feel proud from where they come from and anchor their identity beyond the ego? https://www.youtube.com/
