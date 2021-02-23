News By Tag
School disinfectant 3-1 system can clean and defend against unnecessary spread of viruses and germs
BiOXO SOLUTIONS goal is to provide products that fight against germs & viruses, which will help our global community return to a healthy and safe new "normal". Our patented dispense systems and cleaning products can be easily placed.
By: BiOXO Solutions.com
The Evolution of Clean Coming Spring 2021 A new year means a new look and new functionality, while still keeping our commitment to keeping your spaces safe and sanitized at an unbeatable price.
By: BiOXO Solutions LLC.
MERIDIAN, Idaho - Feb. 18, 2021 - BiOXO SOLUTIONS goal is to provide products that fight against germs & viruses, which will help our global community return to a healthy and safe new "normal".
Our patented dispense systems and cleaning products can be easily placed in strategic locations allowing everyone the ability to clean areas like your home, offices, classrooms, school buses, gas pumps, bathroom stalls, checkout stands, etc. Our purpose is to create an environment of safety that will prevent the spread of harmful viruses and pandemics in the future. We want you and your loved ones to feel safe and secure knowing you can clean and defend against unnecessary spread of microscopic dangers.
BiOXO Solutions is committed to innovating products that will help us win the battle against the bio-wars we face.
BiOXO SOLUTIONS 2-in-1 DISPENSER- Patent pending. Another patent issued.
YOUR ALL-PURPOSE SANITATION WIPE & SANITIZER SOLUTION
The ultimate goal at BiOXO SOLUTIONS is to provide products that fight against germs & viruses encountered in our daily lives. This focus will help our global community return to and maintain a healthy and safe "new normal".
Our patent pending dispense system and cleaning products can be easily placed in strategic locations, allowing everyone the ability to clean public areas like offices, classrooms, school buses, gas pumps, bathroom stalls, check out stands, and more. We hope to help create an environment of safety that will prevent the spread of dangerous pathogens and pandemics in the future. We want you and your loved ones to feel safe and secure, knowing you can clean and defend against the unnecessary spread of microscopic dangers.
BiOXO SOLUTIONS is committed to innovating products that will help us all win the battle against the bio-war we are facing.
GET STARTED NOW (https://bioxosolutions.com/
The Evolution of Clean
Coming Spring 2021
A new year means a new look and new functionality, while still keeping our commitment to keeping your spaces safe and sanitized at an unbeatable price.
*Fill out the form below for a chance to win your very own
GET STARTED NOW (https://bioxosolutions.com/
Our newest dispenser features a lighted hand sanitizer container, with 2 levels of light intensity, Low and High.
Better sealing lid to keep wipes moist.
Easier refilling of wipes and hand sanitizer
Dedicated space to display the disinfectant chemicals being infused
Contact
BiOXO Solutions CEO nichol@bioxosolutions.com
Email :sales@bioxosolutions.com Phone: 1-208-616-5535
208-616-5534 Investment opportunities available
Contact
Nichol Behrens 208-616-5534 509-380-8285
nichol@bioxosolutions.com www.bioxosolutions.com
nichol@bioxosolutions.com
208-616-8285
