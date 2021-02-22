News By Tag
WOA Entertainment announce launch of WOA TV Show Season 5 as WOA Acts hit charts every week in 2021
Independent artists have been making news during the pandemic with their never die attitude and WOA Artists have taken this a step further by hitting the Charts on a regular basis. The WOA TV Show now aims to give them mainstream support.
The success that Independent artists have had with the backing of the WOAFM99 Radio Show has pushed the WOA Entertainment team to announce the launch of Season 5 of their WOA TV Show, which is a platform for independent musicians to showcase their high end music videos and live performance videos. The USP of the WOA TV show is showcasing top quality music videos and live concert videos of Independent Artists who don't get support from mainstream media, simply because these artists have chosen the Independent path rather than signing over to a major label.
WOA TV also have distribution deals in place with cable and satellite television networks worldwide where the show is distributed for free thus giving independent musicians a massive viewership and opening new markets for their music.
"I am very excited about the new WOA TV Show season launching in April" says WOA Founder and MTV EMA Nominated Artist/Producer Oliver Sean, "these platforms created by WOA Entertainment are a game changer in the music industry, giving Independent Artists much needed support and is creating a level playing field in the music industry, which is choked by the major labels and their hold on mainstream radio and television"
One of the WOA Artists who has made big moves on the iTunes charts is British artist Mick J Clark with his 'Brand New Love Songs' album hitting the top 10 in the US (#9) and UK (#4) itunes charts simultaneously on Valentines day. Mick has had multiple iTunes #1's and top 10's in the US and UK in the past year and is currently set to release his first ever 'worldbeat' genre single later this year.
Canadian band Silent Stranger is another WOA Artist who hit the Billboard Rock charts in 2020 with his single 'A Girl Like You'. His new single 'In the shadows hit #4 on the Canadian iTunes Rock charts recently.
With Reggae and Ska making a major comeback, California based WOA artist Dan Markell kicked off 2021 by hitting #3 on the US iTunes charts with his reggae single 'Give me the Word'. The chart success of the single was a kick start for his new YouTube series 'Dan Markell's Word of the Day'
Lisa Coppola is another WOA Artist who made a splash across the rock scene in 2021 with her new single Simon's Kiss, which hit the UK and US iTunes rock charts. The music video for the single is scheduled to release worldwide this month.
Adeline Ng and Mark Kenoly recently released a song called 'save the world'. The message of the song connected with listeners worldwide during this pandemic and helped take the song to the top 20 of the US itunes charts after being featured on WOAFM99
WOA Entertainment is now gearing up to release the 10th Anniversary Edition of their itunes UK #1 hit compilation album Goa Chillout Zone next month; including their Amazon UK #1 Independent No.1's Vol. 11 compilation and a highly anticipated Jazz Album by iTunes US #1 Artist Thomas Michael Link in the 2nd quarter of the year
Fans can discover fantastic independent artists and bands on the WOAFM99 Radio Show every Friday online at www.woafm99.com, all streaming services and offline on public radio.
The new WOA TV Show will be available for streaming on WOATV.tv and across various local TV networks starting in April. Stay tuned to www.woaentertainment.com for schedules, partner networks and up to the minute details.
