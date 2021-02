In a Rare Bi-Partisan Move, United States Congress calls for Rusesabagina's Immediate Release

By: Hotel Rwanda Rusesabagina Foundation

-- Today, Senator Patrick Leahy tweeted, "The trial of Paul Rusesabagina begins soon. 37 members of Congress have called for his release due to flaws of due process. The Rwandan Govt should consider the impact of this case on its reputation and foreign relations," and linked to the letter that the legislators had sent. (Link at bottom of press release)"We are very happy to have this strong bi-partisan and bi-cameral support from the U.S. Congress for the immediate release of Paul Rusesabagina as well as last week's European Parliament resolution condemning his kidnapping and arbitrary detention. Far from undermining Paul's reputation as a world-renowned humanitarian, the Rwandan government has rallied the international community against the regime's own unlawful behavior. I continue to urge the Rwandan government instead to engage with the U.S. State Department and his lawyers to arrange for," said Peter Choharis, Attorney for Paul Rusesabagina.This Congressional letter, combined with last week's resolution by the European Parliament condemning "the enforced disappearance, illegal rendition and incommunicado detention of Paul Rusesabagina,"shows that the international community is watching and aware of the fact that there will be no fair trial in Rwanda.Choharis concluded, "I urge the Rwandan government instead to enter into a dialogue to bring Paul safely home."Here is the link to the letter ( https://www.leahy.senate.gov/ imo/media/doc/ Letter%20re% 20... ).Congress of the United States Washington, DC 20510December 18, 2020President Paul KagameRepublic of RwandaUrugwiro VillageKigali, RwandaDear President Kagame,We are writing to urge you to return Paul Rusesabagina, a U.S. Lawful Permanent Resident and Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree, safely to the United States to be reunited with his family. As Members of the U.S. Congress who have a strong interest in U.S. – Rwandan relations, we believe that releasing Mr. Rusesabagina on humanitarian grounds is both justified and appropriate, since he is a cancer survivor in the midst of the COVID pandemic who suffers from several chronic medical conditions.Moreover, we write to express our grave concern with the manner in which your government extrajudicially transferred Mr. Rusesabagina from the United Arab Emirates to Rwanda and then immediately placed him in solitary confinement and charged him with multiple crimes, including terrorism. As your government is aware, U.S. deportation law provides a clear, legal procedure to deport persons for various crimes, including engaging in acts of terrorism. The U.S. deportation process complies with due process while enabling the United States to deport those who should face criminal prosecution in another country. In fact, it is our understanding that over the past two decades, the United States has deported four people to Rwanda and will deport four more to Rwanda after they complete their U.S. criminal sentences. Given this record of Rwandans being deported from the United States when the legal standards are met, your government's resort to the extrajudicial transfer of Mr. Rusesabagina demonstrates a disregard for U.S. law and suggests a lack of confidence in the credibility of the evidence against him.We wish to underscore the breadth of bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress for your government to return Mr. Rusesabagina. Our government is monitoring his condition closely. Because it is in the strong interest of U.S. – Rwandan relations and Rwanda's international reputation, and there are compelling humanitarian grounds for your government to return Mr. Rusesabagina to his family in the United States, we urge you to do so expeditiously.Sincerely,JAMES E. RISCH United States SenatorJAMES P. MCGOVERN Member of CongressPATRICK LEAHY United States SenatorROBERT MENENDEZ United States SenatorCHRISTOPHER H. SMITH Member of CongressJOHN CORNYN United States SenatorMARCO RUBIO United States SenatorKIRSTEN GILLIBRAND United States SenatorRON WYDEN United States SenatorSHERROD BROWN United States SenatorCHRISTOPHER A. COONS United States SenatorELIOT L. ENGEL Member of CongressCORY A. BOOKER Member of CongressDEAN PHILLIPS Member of CongressSTEVE CHABOT Member of CongressJEFFREY A. MERKLEY United States SenatorBENJAMIN L. CARDIN United States SenatorSHELDON WHITEHOUSE United States SenatorSUSAN M. COLLINS United States SenatorTAMMY DUCKWORTH United States SenatorCHRIS VAN HOLLEN Member of CongressMICHAEL MCCAUL Member of CongressKAREN BASS Member of CongressTED W. LIEU Member of CongressJOAQUIN CASTRO Member of CongressJAMIE RASKIN Member of CongressSTEVE COHEN Member of CongressAL GREEN Member of CongressGREGORY W. MEEKS Member of CongressANNA G. ESHOO Member of CongressRON WRIGHT Member of CongressLLOYD DOGGETT Member of CongressJOE WILSON Member of CongressGREG W ALDEN Member of CongressWILL HURD Member of CongressJAN SCHAKOWSKY Member of CongressTED S. YOHO, DVM Member of Congress