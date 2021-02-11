News By Tag
Hope floats into Monmouth County
HOPE Sheds Light partners with Recovery Advocates for the Shore (RAFTS).
By: HOPE Sheds Light
Similar to HSL, RAFTS Inc. is a non-profit, non-clinical, peer-based recovery community organization providing support and resources to individuals and families impacted by substance use and related disorders. "Based in Monmouth County, RAFTS provides in-house meetings and transitioning to outside meetings, family education, peer recovery coaching, telephone recovery support and sober living assistance,"
Through this collaboration, HSL and RAFTS will pull its resources together to expand its reach and capacity in Central and South Jersey. "We are so excited to align our two non-profit organizations in order to provide additional support to those who need it the most," said Pamela Capaci, CEO of HOPE Sheds Light. "Our goals through this partnership are trifold – to share our resources, build capacity and expand our services."
RAFTS is a recovery community organization that offers hope to all families and individuals impacted by substance use and related disorders, regardless of circumstance. "We envision a community where non-judgmental support is the standard and multiple pathways to recovery are embraced," said Federici. "HSL will enable us to expand our capacity in a way that will make those pathways possible. It's about creating a shared community… a safety net along the Jersey Shore," said Capaci.
HSL and RAFTS will continue to expand its services to young people and families in recovery by offering programming that will engage adolescents and young parents to effectively end the generational cycle of addiction. "2020 has certainly been a challenge and the months ahead may present us with even more obstacles as we address the ongoing health and socioeconomic impact COVID will have on so many families," said Capaci. "But HSL and RAFTS stand strong, and we will continue to serve anyone in need because that is not only our passion, but our promise to the community."
Looking to the future, HSL will host its 1st Annual Golf Outing in collaboration with RAFTS on May 3, 2021 at Pine Barrens Golf Club in Jackson. "Please support HSL in our joint venture with RAFTS as we unite in expanding our recovery services throughout Ocean and Monmouth Counties," said Capaci. For sponsorship opportunities, tickets or to learn more about the golf outing, visit golf.hopeshedslight.org.
About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.
HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by substance use disorder and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HSL is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of substance use disorder by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more or to donate, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.
About Recovery Advocates for the Shore
Recovery Advocates for the Shore, Inc. (RAFTS) is a non-profit, non-clinical, peer-based recovery community organization providing support and resources to individuals and families impacted by substance use and related disorders. To learn more, visit https://www.raftsnj.org/
