News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sandy Luedke, 2021 Local Business Person of the Year
We're delighted to announce that you've been selected by your peers as Flower Mound's 2021 Local Business Person Of The Year, based on your incredible contributions to your business community & network throughout the COVID Era.
Sandy Luedke Emerges as a Winner in National Competition Celebrating Hometown Business Heroes Supporting Peers During COVID Era
The largest online referral network for small businesses, Alignable.com (https://www.alignable.com/
Today, Alignable's network is honoring Sandy Luedke, Ideal Real Estate Group in Flower Mound, TX 2021 Alignable's Local Business Person of the Year!
Alignable amassed an incredible 86,000+ votes and recommendations about hometown business heroes. This is the third year Alignable has hosted this contest and the participation levels for 2021's competition topped 2020's by a monumental 800%.
During a time where at least two-thirds of small businesses have regularly reported suffering negative effects (https://www.alignable.com/
A Testament to the Bond Between SMBs
"To see so many business owners celebrate their peers was awesome -- 60 votes landed every minute at the height of the contest," said Eric Groves, Alignable's Co-Founder and CEO. "This frenetic level of participation is a testament to the strength of the business relationships forged and reinforced over the past year."
Alignable's 2021 Local Business Person Of The Year Contest (https://www.alignable.com/
We're Stronger Together
We need to support our community/communities and this means a great deal to me and, like many of my peers, I have gladly supported my fellow small business owners. I know we all have overcome a number of obstacles during this tough time," said Luedke, I am beyond honored to receive this award (https://www.alignable.com/
Luedke and other 2021 Local Business People of the Year in communities across the U.S. and Canada have received badges on their Alignable profiles, in recognition of their contributions. In past years, the awareness generated through this contest has helped drive additional connections, prospects, and new business for many winners.
Networking Surge Kicks Off 2021
"We hope the popularity of this year's contest will lead to even greater awareness and business success for 2021's winners," said Alignable's Co-Founder and President Venkat Krishnamurthy. "We've already heard from some members that the surge in networking, referrals, and recommendations that occurred during 2021's contest got them off to a stronger start this year."
About Alignable
Alignable.com (https://www.alignable.com/
Contact
Sandy Luedke, Ideal Real Estate Group
IdealRealEstateGroup.com
***@idealrealestategroup.com
2144761423
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 16, 2021