News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
IAOP Announces 2021 Leadership Hall of Fame Inductees
Leaders from Mars, RS and EDS to be Recognized by Industry During OWS21
By: IAOP
"The IAOP Leadership Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who represent the highest quality of professionals in the outsourcing industry, globally," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "They are leaders in both business and in society. We congratulate our latest Hall of Fame inductees as they are at the forefront of advancing practices, which are a model for all organizations."
Each of the inductees is an IAOP Certified Outsourcing Professional®
Angela Mangiapane is the president of Mars Global Services and is focused on building a better tomorrow by creating value for Mars through unique skills, scale and technology. She brings 31 years of diverse experience at Mars, including financial and talent leadership roles spanning business segments and geographies. Named to her current role in October 2016, Angela is spearheading the transformation of Mars Global Services to increase efficiency, effectiveness and experience across Finance, Digital Technologies, Commercial, Laboratories, People & Organization and Insights.
"I'm so proud to join the IAOP leadership hall of fame. This recognition is a testament to the incredible dedication and entrepreneurial spirit of the 3,500 global services Associates we have at Mars," said Mangiapane. "Our vision is to enable our businesses to focus on growth by freeing up time for Associates to focus on what they do best. Throughout our transformation journey in global business services, our end game has been about driving efficiency, effectiveness and experience. I've always found our peers in IAOP to be a great source of inspiration to share ideas, best practices, and learn across different industries. This award is a tremendous honor."
Monty Hamilton leads the executive team and drives the overall strategy for Rural Sourcing Inc. Hamilton is responsible for leading the strategic direction and the growth of RSI including the launch of 15 new development centers with 3,000 colleagues across low cost of living, high quality of life locations in the United States. This is Hamilton's second entrepreneurial start-up venture after leaving Accenture in 1995. He joined together with four other colleagues to build Clarkston Consulting where he was instrumental in growing Clarkston into a global strategic and systems integration firm with offices across the US and Europe.
"It's been quite the journey and it's one that we're going to continue," said Hamilton. "At Rural Sourcing, we believe in our mission—to bring technology jobs to Middle America. No one should have to choose between a location they love and the vocation they dream of. Since I first worked with the IAOP to start the domestic outsourcing chapter, we have seen tremendous growth in this sector. I am thankful for the guidance of Debi Hamill and so many others. Of course, none of this would be possible without the commitment and work of the entire Rural Sourcing team that made the dream a reality. On behalf of that team, I am proud to join the Leadership Hall of Fame."
Marsha Clark is an independent consultant who founded her own company in 2000. Marsha has designed, developed and delivered programs supporting leadership development, change management, strategic planning, performance management, team development, and executive coaching. She has been delivering specific leadership development programs for women for over 20 years. She has delivered programs to women from over 50 countries in all regions of the world. Prior to starting her own company, she worked at EDS for 21 years where she advanced from secretary to corporate officer.
"Okay leaders know they have a toolkit," said Clarke. "Good leaders are always trying to enrich their toolkit. Great leaders know what tools to use when."
Established by IAOP in 2006, The Hall of Fame continues to grow globally and now has close to 40 members in its ranks. The unique honor recognizes individuals for their outsourcing achievements as well as their contributions to community-based economic development and socially directed investments, career development, education and training through outsourcing. Recipients of The Leadership Hall of Fame are selected by IAOP's Advocacy & Outreach Committee and include buyers, advisors and outsourcing service providers from around the world. Visit IAOP's website for our Wall of Fame (https://www.iaop.org/
About IAOP®
IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. IAOP connects you and your organization to its growing global community and to the resources you need to be successful. Visit www.IAOP.org.
IAOP Media Contact:
Kate Tulloch-Hammond
Director, Media & Communications
+1.845.452.0600, extension 122
kate.hammond@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 16, 2021